Uttar Pradesh: Talks with BJP fail, ally SBSP to announce 25 candidates today

SBSP leaders met BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and party in charge JP Nadda. The party will announce candidates on these 25 seats in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar. (PTI/File)

After discussions on seat sharing failed with the BJP, the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), a BJP ally in Uttar Pradesh, on Monday decided to go it alone in the state by fielding its candidates in 25 seats.

“We wanted to contest on our symbol, while the BJP wanted us to contest on its symbol. BJP leaders were repeating one thing again and again that their alliance with us was for 2017 and thus for 2019, we should contest on their symbol, which was not acceptable to us,” said Arun Rajbhar, general secretary of SBSP.

“If we had agreed to contest on their symbol, it would mean the end of our party. Thus, we decided to field 25 candidates whose names will be announced in Lucknow on Tuesday. It would be for seats in eastern UP, including Gorakhpur, Ballia, Azamgarh, Deoria, Ghosi,Chandauli and Ghazipur.”

