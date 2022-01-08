Election Commission to announce dates of assembly polls for 5 states today

The Election Commission will announce dates for Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand at 3.30 pm, a statement from the polling body read.

This comes at a time when India has been witnessing a third wave of Covid-19 — recording over 1 lakh daily cases for the last two days.

Election News | Follow Live Updates

The model code of conduct will come into effect from today following the announcement of the dates. While the tenure of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly ends on March 15, that of the Punjab House ends on March 27, Manipur on March 19, Goa March 15, and Uttarakhand on March 23.

The Election Commission has already written to the chief secretaries of five poll-bound states, asking them to “accelerate” the pace of Covid-19 vaccination. The poll panel also expressed concerns over the low percentage of first dose coverage in Manipur.

The Election Commission had earlier said that all parties in Uttar Pradesh want the Assembly elections to be held as per schedule. “All the political parties, without any difference of opinion, said that elections should be conducted on time while following Covid protocol,” the EC said.

When asked whether the EC would consider postponing the elections, the poll panel’s chief Sushil Chandra had said, “EC will execute the responsibility assigned to it as per the Constitution. While executing that responsibility, whatever will be required to consider—either rising Covid numbers or managing the increasing rallies—elections will be announced after taking that into consideration.”