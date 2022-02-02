Uttar Pradesh Polls: In SP list, woman who showed black flag to CM

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday announced the candidature of Pooja Shukla, who was arrested in 2017 for showing the black flag to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, from Lucknow North constituency.

Shukla, the former vice-president of the SP’s student wing Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, will be pitted against incumbent BJP MLA Neeraj Bora, who had defeated SP’s Abhishek Mishra, then a cabinet minister in the SP government, in the 2017 polls.

In Lucknow Cantonment, the SP has fielded Raju Gandhi, a local corporator. It will be Gandhi’s debut in the Assembly election. His candidature from Lucknow Cantonment – a seat considered to be a BJP stronghold – came as a surprise to many in the SP camp.

In 2017, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger daughter-in-law Aparna Bisht Yadav had contested from the seat and lost to BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

Last month, Aparna joined the BJP.

In Bakshi Ka Talab, SP has fielded former MLA Gomti Yadav who finished third from the same seat five years ago.

In Lucknow West, the party has fielded realtor and businessman Armaan Khan, who owns a security agency. In 2017, Khan came third.

The party has fielded spokesperson Anurag Bhadouria from Lucknow East and former MLA Ravidas Mehrotra in Lucknow Central.

The SP also announced candidates for Bangarmau (Unnao), Bachhrawan (Rae Bareli), Isauli (Sultanpur) and Baberu (Banda).

Barring Isauli that goes to the polls in the fifth phase, the other nine seats will go to poll in the fourth phase of elections on February 23.