Uttar Pradesh: Husband of Mulayam’s niece leaves SP for BJP

SP’s Budaun MP and Dharmendra Yadav’s brother-in-law, Anujesh Pratap Yadav, Sunday joined the BJP after a rally by BJP president Amit Shah in Agra. Anujesh is the husband of Dharmendra’s sister and SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav’s niece, Sandhya Yadav. Sandhya is the district panchayat chairperson of Mainpuri.

Advertising

On Monday, Dharmendra Yadav, who is SP candidate from the same seat, released a letter to the media in which he disowned Anujesh and said he “cannot have any relation with a BJP leader and thus the media should refrain from presenting Anujesh as my relative in future”. Follow more election news here.

In 2007, Anujesh had contested from the Ghiror Assembly seat but lost to the BSP candidate by a margin of 2,309 votes, said SP Mainpuri district president Khuman Singh. “I removed Anujesh from the party membership around a year ago when he cross-voted against SP district panchayat chairman over an understanding with the BJP. Around two months ago, he was again inducted into the party following directives from the state leadership,” Singh said.

Anujesh did not respond to phone calls.