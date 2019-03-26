Toggle Menu
Uttar Pradesh: Husband of Mulayam’s niece leaves SP for BJPhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/uttar-pradesh-polls-husband-of-mulayams-niece-leaves-sp-for-bjp-5642634/

Uttar Pradesh: Husband of Mulayam’s niece leaves SP for BJP

Anujesh is the husband of Dharmendra’s sister and SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav’s niece, Sandhya Yadav. Sandhya is the district panchayat chairperson of Mainpuri.

Uttar pradesh, Uttar pradesh elections, Anujesh Pratap Yadav, Anujesh Pratap Yadav oins BJP, Uttar pradesh polls, Mulayam niece husband joins BJP, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019
Anujesh is the husband of Dharmendra’s sister and SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav’s niece, Sandhya Yadav. Sandhya is the district panchayat chairperson of Mainpuri.

SP’s Budaun MP and Dharmendra Yadav’s brother-in-law, Anujesh Pratap Yadav, Sunday joined the BJP after a rally by BJP president Amit Shah in Agra. Anujesh is the husband of Dharmendra’s sister and SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav’s niece, Sandhya Yadav. Sandhya is the district panchayat chairperson of Mainpuri.

On Monday, Dharmendra Yadav, who is SP candidate from the same seat, released a letter to the media in which he disowned Anujesh and said he “cannot have any relation with a BJP leader and thus the media should refrain from presenting Anujesh as my relative in future”. Follow more election news here.

In 2007, Anujesh had contested from the Ghiror Assembly seat but lost to the BSP candidate by a margin of 2,309 votes, said SP Mainpuri district president Khuman Singh. “I removed Anujesh from the party membership around a year ago when he cross-voted against SP district panchayat chairman over an understanding with the BJP. Around two months ago, he was again inducted into the party following directives from the state leadership,” Singh said.

Anujesh did not respond to phone calls.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Lok Sabha polls: BJP leaders busy in T-shirt marketing, says Priyanka Gandhi
2 Lok Sabha polls: Congress, Left move EC, want release of Modi biopic deferred
3 Former Union minister Sukh Ram, grandson Aashray rejoin Congress