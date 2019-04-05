Uttar Pradesh: Nishad Party leader joins BJP, announces alliance for elections

In a setback for the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Nishad Party leader Praveen Kumar Nishad, who was elected MP from BJP bastion Gorakhpur as an SP nominee in the bypoll last year, joined the BJP and announced alliance of the Nishad Party with the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Nishad joined the BJP in the presence of the party’s UP in-charge J P Nadda, who said the new entrant wields considerable influence in eastern UP and has joined the party due to his faith in the policies of the Narendra Modi government.

The victory of Praveen Kumar Nishad, whose father Sanjay Nishad is chief of Nishad Party, in the Gorakhpur bypoll last year had alarmed the BJP as the seat was considered its bastion, more so of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Pravin had contested on an SP ticket and was backed by the BSP.

Leaders of the BJP and Nishad Party also announced a tie-up for the general elections and sources in the BJP said the party may field Praveen from Gorakhpur.

Recently, differences had cropped up between top leaders of the SP and Nishad Party. The SP has announced Ram Bhuval Nishad as its candidate from Gorakhpur.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav, in a tweet, termed the development ‘ghate ka sauda’ (loss-making deal) for the BJP and said that people had voted for the grand-alliance in the bypoll.

Reacting to the tweet, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “SP president should tell what deal he had done while forging an alliance with Nishad Party for the bypolls last year and the deal he has done in forging an alliance with the BSP and RLD in the current elections.”