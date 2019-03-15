Lok Sabha polls: Mayawati to announce BSP candidates after consulting SP

BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday finalised the party candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and gave final shape to the party plans at a meeting with senior state and divisional level office-bearers.

Advertising

A statement released by the BSP office after the meeting said the announcement of names and implementation of decisions taken at the meeting would take place after a discussion with the SP’s top leadership.

At the meeting, Mayawati directed her party leaders and workers to respect the Model Code of Conduct. The birth anniversaries of Baba Sahab Bhim Rao Ambedkar and BSP founder Kanshiram should be celebrated with simplicity at home, she told workers. “Ruling BJP is not just a casteist, communal, anti-poor, anti-labourer and anti-farmer party but also believe in using several gimmicks of saam-daam-dand-bhed to win the elections…” said the statement.