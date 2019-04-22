Decision to contest alone final, won’t change even if BJP calls: Om Prakash Rajbhar

SUHELDEV BHARATIYA Samaj Party (SBSP) president and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday said his party’s decision to contest the Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh on its own is final and won’t change even if the BJP calls them now.

This comes as BJP announced sitting MP Harinarayan Rajbhar as its candidate from Ghosi. Sources said Om Prakash wanted his son Arvind Rajbhar to contest the seat, but the BJP put a condition that he will have to contest on a BJP ticket. On Tuesday, SBSP announced candidates on 39 seats, including Varanasi, Lucknow and Gorakhpur. Om Prakash had then claimed that he offered to resign from the government, which was not accepted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Maintaining that the alliance between the SBSP and BJP was for the Assembly elections, SBSP general secretary Arun Rajbhar said that the alliance could not be forged for the Lok Sabha elections as the BJP wanted SBSP candidates to contest on their symbol. “We are still in the government. We had an alliance for the 2017 Vidhan Sabha elections. As we were not able to have an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections, we are fielding 39 candidates on our own. If the BJP wants, the alliance would continue in the next Vidhan Sabha election,” said Arun.

Besides announcing Harinarayan Rajbhar’s candidature from Ghosi, the BJP on Sunday announced Union Minister Hardeep Puri as its candidate from Amritsar. The party also announced Shankar Lalwani as its candidate for Indore, currently represented by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.