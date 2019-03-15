Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take river route from Prayagraj to Varanasi

Congress general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will kick-start her campaign in the state by taking the river route from Prayagraj to Varanasi to reach out to the members of the backward communities who live in the area. She was supposed to be in Lucknow on Friday but the plans were postponed.

Congress state president Raj Babbar said, “There were some problems regarding the travel plan because of which the visit has been postponed for now.” He said her programmes would be finalised in one or two days.

Babbar had earlier said some permissions for her visit were pending and there might be some shift in the dates.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Babbar said, “The poor, who are living along the river… Neither the state government nor the Central government could understand their problems. Priyankaji is taking the river route to try and understand these problems.”

The region has a considerable population of Nishad, Kewat, Mallah, Manjhi, Bind and Machua communities that belong to the Other Backward Classes.