Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Will the SP-BSP alliance stump BJP?

Good morning! Welcome to our Uttar Pradesh election results live blog where we will get you LIVE updates on who is winning and losing in the state. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am and we should expect the first trends by about 11 am. Stay tuned!

The counting of votes will be made available real-time on the election commission websites. With heavyweight candidates like Narendra Modi (Varanasi), Rahul Gandhi (Amethi), Rajnath Singh (Lucknow), Akhilesh Yadav (Azamgarh), Mulayam Singh Yadav (Mainpuri), Azam Khan (Rampur) and Hema Malini (Mathura) in the fray, the contest in Uttar Pradesh will be most keenly watched.

Barring Amethi and Rae Bareli that are Congress bastions, SP is contesting in 37 seats and BSP in 38, while the third wheel in the alliance, Ajit Jogi’s RLD, has been given 3 seats. All exit polls barring two have predicted that the BJP will notch 50-plus seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Forgetting the animosity of 23 years, the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have stitched an alliance to counter the BJP while the latter hopes to repeat its 2014 performance when it bagged 73 seats. The Congress, meanwhile, is not part of the alliance.

UP Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Will Uttar Pradesh, widely considered as the kingmaker of Indian politics, be a bellwether state or will it spring surprises in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections? All eyes are now on India’s most populous state that sends the maximum number — 80 out of 543 — MPs to Lok Sabha.

If ground reports are anything to go by, it seems difficult for the BJP to replicate its 2014 victory.

UP Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: As the results for Lok Sabha elections trickle in, one question that every Indian voter will look forward to is if the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh has paid off or are the scales titling towards the saffron party. Considering the number of MPs that UP is home to and the political lineup in the state, the electoral interest here is anything but natural.

In the 2014 elections, BJP emerged as the largest party with 71 seats and a vote share of 42.6 per cent to their credit - a dramatic rise from their win of 10 seats in 2012 elections. Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party was reduced to just 5 seats with a vote share of 22.3 per cent, while Rahul Gandhi's Congress scraped through with two seats and a vote share of 7.5 per cent. Apna Dal also managed seats and a vote share of 1 per cent. Mayawati's BSP, however, failed to open its account in the state despite a vote share of 19.8 per cent.

Buoyed by their experiment in Uttar Pradesh bypolls in Phulpur and Gorakhpur, the SP and BSP sealed an alliance to stop the BJP juggernaut in UP. According to the deal, BSP got 10 of the 17 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes — its core vote base — and also contested most of the seats in western Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, fielded candidates on seats such as Etah, Mainpuri, Kannauj and Etawah – considered to be Yadav strongholds. Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal also joined the deal.

The Congress, meanwhile, has thrown in the ring what is often referred to as their trump card - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Hoping that her charm works in their favour, the party appointed her as the Uttar Pradesh East General Secretary and tasked her with campaigning. Speculation was also rife that she might take on Prime Minister Modi in Varanasi, but the party fielded former MP Ajay Rai. The Congress has allied with Jan Adhikar Party, Mahan Dal and Apna Dal (Krishna Patel) in a bid to reach out to OBC voters in the state.

The BJP, on the other hand, has allied with Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) in the state. However, cracks appeared between the BJP and SBSP as the saffron party did not give any seat to the SBSP in the Lok Sabha elections.The BJP also formed coalition with Nishad Party, whose candidate Praveen Nishad had surprised the BJP by winning from the Gorakhpur bye-polls last year on an SP ticket.

Caste arithmetic in Uttar Pradesh

With the two heavyweights of SP and BSP coming together and with added support of predominantly Jat-based RLD in western UP, one might assume that the gathbanhan is as at an obvious advantage. However, the battle is still a close one. With the alliance, the Dalit-Yadav vote, which earlier used to be divided, is now expected to be polarised against the BJP. However, ground reports of people being unhappy about the two parties coming together might prove to be a bootlegger of votes. The Samajwadi Party also enjoys a healthy stake over the Muslim voters, who form about 20 per cent population in the state. But again, not aligning with the Congress may result in the division of Muslim votes.

The BJP, meanwhile, is banking primarily on the upper caste Hindus plus Nishad and Kurmi votes (thanks to its alliance partners). Even though the BJP’s alliance with SBSP is in shackles, it is to be seen how much it will affect their overall tally as SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar’s exclusion from the UP cabinet happened only after the polling process was done within the state.