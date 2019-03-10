Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2019 Dates, Schedule: Polls to be held in seven phases, results on May 23

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2019 Dates, Schedule: The Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases as announced by the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Sunday. The Election Commission of India announced that the general elections will be held in seven phases across India starting April 11 and the results will be announced on May 23.

Total number of LS seats in Uttar Pradesh: 80

Here are the dates and number of seats that will go on polls

Phase I– The election will be held on April 11 on 8 seats.

Phase II– The election will be held on April 18 on 8 seats.

Phase III– The election will be held on April 23 on 10 seats.

Phase IV– The election will be held on April 29 on 13 seats.

Phase V-The election will be held on May 06 on 14 seats.

Phase VI-The election will be held on May 12 on 14 seats.

Phase VII-The election will be held on May 19 on 13 seats.

In a landslide victory for the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the party had won 71 seats out of 80 while then ruling party in the state Samajwadi Party was reduced to just 5 seats. Mayawati’s BSP failed to open its account.