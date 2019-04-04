Uttar Pradesh: Two BJP candidates get Y+ security

Acting under the Uttar Pradesh government’s direction, the state police have provided Y+ security to two BJP Lok Sabha candidates actor-turned-politicians Jaya Prada and Dinesh Lal Yadav, known as ‘Nirahua’, who are contesting from Rampur and Azamgarh seats.

Advertising

The BJP Wednesday declared Yadav’s candidature, a week after he joined the party. He is up against Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav.

Former SP MP from Rampur Jaya Prada will fight against SP MLA Azam Khan.

The Superintendent of Police, Rampur, Shiv Hari Meena, said, “Under Y+ security, 17 policemen will be deployed for Jaya Prada. Five of them will be at her residence and the rest will escort her on a rotational basis.”

Security is provided after studying threat assessment, said Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, Home. On the basis of the level of threat, security cover is divided into four categories: X, Y, Z and Z+. Z+ is the highest security level.

Click here for more election news

“Following the state government direction, Y+ security has been provided to Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), a native of Ghazipur. Yadav has a house in Azamgarh too. He has made a request for security cover to the state government claiming he faces threat to his life because of his popularity,” said Kamlesh Bahadur, Additional Superintendent of Police, Azamgarh (city).

He said a part of police team deployed for Yadav’s security have been sent to Varanasi where he is campaigning.

Meanwhile, Baghpat police are assessing the threat perception for three Independent candidates after they filed separate police applications for security cover.

The Additional Superintendent of Police, Baghpat, Kumar Ran Vijay Singh, said, “We are still accessing threat perception of the three Independent candidates – Ram Kumar, Ruby Kashyap and Ishtikar Ali – and based on a report, police security will be provided to them.”