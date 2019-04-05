FIR against Hema Malini for violating model code of conduct

An FIR has been filed against actor-turned-politician and BJP MP Hema Malini for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by holding a public meeting at Ajehi village without obtaining permission from the district administration.

Besides the actor, two others have been named in the complaint which has been lodged at Vrindavan Police Station.

Vrindavan Station Officer Sanjeev Dubey said that the FIR was filed after the Mathura MP addressed a public gathering without prior approval from the administration.

Earlier this week, Malini had kickstarted her election campaign from Mathura, however, she was trolled on social media after she shared pictures of herself standing amid the golden harvests in a wheat farm. She was seen posing with a hay bale and sickle while interacting with women farmers during her election campaign.

Meanwhile, the actor was trolled by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah over her latest photograph that shows her sitting on a tractor in Uttar Pradesh. Hours after news agency ANI released the photograph, the National Conference leader took a swipe at the Mathura MP and wondered if the “drums on the side” of the vehicle were “mist generators for cool air”. Malini was photographed while she was campaigning in Govardhan.

Taking to Twitter, Abdullah said, “What are those drums on the side? Please don’t tell me those are mist generators for cool air? Wow, that’s one fancy tractor.”