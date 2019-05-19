Uttar Pradesh exit polls throw divided result, BJP’s tally to come down

Even though most exit polls predicted that the BJP would retain power at the Centre, the scenario in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh was split wide open. While three exit polls predicted that the saffron party will suffer losses at the hands of the BSP-SP alliance, others gave BJP anywhere between 56-62 seats.

BJP, which won 71 out of 80 seats in the 2014 parliamentary elections in Uttar Pradesh, is expected to only win 33 seats this time, a loss of more than 50 per cent over 2014, predicted Neta-NewsX exit poll. It gave the Mahagathbandhan, which consists of SP, BSP and RLD, 41 seats and the Congress only 4.

According to Republic C-Voter exit poll, the BSP-SP alliance is set to bag 40 seats in Uttar Pradesh while the BJP will manage as many as 38 seats. Anthro.ai, which calls itself an ‘AI Anthropology experiment’, has predicted that the BSP-SP-RLD combine will win 54 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

“We may be wrong about 8 seats. The BSP will win 27. The SP will win 22. The RLD will win 2. We have a few more weak projections for the BSP than for the SP,” their blog said.

The roots of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance was laid following the 100 per cent success rate the Gathbandhan had with the tie-up experiment in 2018, where it won bypoll contests in Gorakhpur, Phulpur (vacated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and by his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya respectively) and Kairana Lok Sabha seats.

However, three exit polls predicted that despite the erosion of some seats, the NDA will have the upper hand in the politically crucial state. Times Now gave 56 seats to the BJP, and 20 seats to the SP-BSP-RLD combine.

The News18-IPSOS survey predicted that the NDA will win 60-62 seats out of 80 seats. The SP-BSP alliance, the survey predicts, will win 17-189 seats. The UPA is most likely to win only 1-2 seats.

India Today too predicted that BJP will win anywhere between 62 to 68 seats, while it gave SP-BSP alliance 10 to 16 seats. Congress is expected to win only one or to two seats.