Uttar Pradesh: Ex-BSF man plotted with enemies to harm PM, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday alleged that former BSF officer Tej Bahadur Yadav, who the Samajwadi Party had fielded as its Varanasi candidate, “tried to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi with help of enemies of the nation”.

The EC had rejected Yadav’s nomination papers over “discrepancies” in his documents. Yadav hit the limelight after a video of him complaining about the food given to security personnel went viral on social media in 2017. He was later sacked. Modi is also contesting from Varanasi.

Addressing a public meeting in Varanasi late on Wednesday night, Adityanath, in a veiled attack on Yadav without naming him, said, “Samajwadi party ne bhi yahan par ek aise pratyashi ko pratyashi banane ka prayas kiya… Jiske duara lagatar aisi sajis karne ka prayas hota hai, jo sajis is baat ko pradarshit karta hai ki wah desh ke dushmano ke sath mil karke pradhan Mantri Modi ji ko nuksan pahunchana chahta tha. (The Samajwadi Party tried to make such a person its candidate who regularly attempted a conspiracy. This shows that he, along with the enemies of the country, wanted to harm the Prime Minister)”.

“Pradhan Mantri Modiji ke khilaf sajis ka matlab desh ke khilaf sajis aur is desh ke khilaf sajis to kabhi barsashta nahi kar sakta hai. (A conspiracy against Prime Minister is the conspiracy against the nation; and nobody can tolerate this),” said Adityanath.

He told the gathering that the Congress, SP and BSP were doing “negative” politics and promoting those who were targeting the Prime Minister, who was an institution. “Prime Minister is not an individual, he is an institution. Who is showing disrespect to this institution? It’s Congress,” Adityanath said.