SP names 159 candidates for UP polls, fields Akhilesh from Karhal

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday released a list of 159 candidates for the Assembly polls, fielding party president Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal.

The party also fielded jailed MP Azam Khan from the Rampur seat and his son Abdullah Azam Khan from Suar. While Rampur is currently held by Azam Khan’s wife Tanzeen Fatima, the Suar seat had fallen vacant after Abdullah was disqualified as an MLA for being less than 25 years old at the time of the last election. He was recently released on bail and has started campaigning in the constituency.

While Akhilesh will be contesting from the Karhal seat in Mainpuri, an SP stronghold, his uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Yadav will fight from Jaswantnagar in Etawah district.

Minister for Ayush and MLA Dharam Singh Saini, who joined SP after leaving BJP on January 13, has been fielded from his constituency of Nakur constituency in Saharanpur.

The SP has fielded Congress turncoat Supriya Aron from the Bareilly Cantonment seat. Aron had on Saturday joined the SP despite her name being announced by the Congress in the party’s first list released on January 13. Along with Aron, her husband and former MP from Bareilly, Pravin Singh Aron, has also joined the SP.

The Akhilesh-led party also fielded former UP BSP chief R S Kushwaha from Lakhimpur Kheri’s Nighasan seat. He had joined the SP last year, after quitting the BSP.

The BJP has, meanwhile, fielded sitting MLA Shashank Verma from the seat. Verma had won the bypoll from the seat in 2019 after his father Ramkumar Verma, two-time MLA from the seat, died.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra was reportedly making preparations to contest from Nighasan seat, but he is currently in jail in connection with the death of four farmers and a journalist in the area in October last year.