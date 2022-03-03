Uttar Pradesh Elections Phase 6 Live Updates: Voting begins, fate of Yogi Adityanath and 675 others to be decided today

Uttar Pradesh Elections Phase 6 Live Updates: Voting for the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls began at 7 am on Thursday. 57 seats across 10 districts — Gorakhpur, Ballia, Kushinagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar and Deoria — are going to polls in the sixth phase. Fate of political heavyweights including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Congress’ Ajay Kumar Lallu and Samajwadi Party’s Swami Prasad Maurya will be decided on Thursday.
Adityanath is fighting his first Assembly polls from Gorakhpur Urban, while state Congress president Lallu is contesting from Tamkuhi Raj seat and Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit as BJP minister to join the Samajwadi Party, from Fazilnagar. The electoral fate of many incumbent ministers, among the 676 candidates in the fray, will also be decided in this phase. They include Surya Pratap Shahi trying his luck from Pathardeva seat, Satish Chandra Dwivedi from Itwa, Jai Pratap Singh from Bansi, Shree Ram Chauhan from Khajani and Jai Prakash Nishad from Rudrapur. These 57 assembly segments spread across 10 districts, of which 11 are reserved, are crucial for the BJP. In the 2017 assembly polls, it had won 46 of these seats.
A turnout of 55.76% was recorded on February 27 in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls for 61 seats spread across 12 districts. The seventh and the final phase will be held on March 7 and the results will be declared on March 10.
UP Minister Anand Swarup Shukla, contesting from Ballia, casts his vote in the 6th phase of Assembly polls.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote at Primary School Gorakhnath Kanya Nagar Kshetra, in Gorakhpur, for the 6th phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
Amid the 6th phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that the BJP would win a record number of seats under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "We will win over 80 per cent seats. Vote for development and security, vote for BJP," he told ANI.
A statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in Dahiyavar village under the Tanda Assembly constituency of Ambedkar Nagar district is gathering dust, with the stairs to its platform broken. The statue was announced and inaugurated by Lalji Verma, when he was the BSP MLA from the seat.
But, Verma is now contesting from neighbouring Katehri on a Samajwadi Party ticket.People in Dahiyavar village, predominantly Dalits, are not happy about Verma’s defection to the SP, in June last year. And say it won’t affect their vote, which remains for the BSP. “We vote for Behenji (Mayawati), irrespective of the candidate... Verma became who he is today because of our support. He may even win, but he will not get the backing of Balasaheb’s followers,” says Dhruvchand, 45, a local ‘medical practitioner’.
Carved out from Faizabad in 1995, when Mayawati was the Chief Minister, Ambedkar Nagar district, with around 20% of the voters Dalit, is considered a BSP stronghold. The Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha seat has been represented by the BSP supremo six times. In an election where the BSP is being seen as a non-presence, literally, Ambedkar Nagar might be an exception. Read more.
Hello and welcome to our UP elections blog. Voting in 57 seats across 10 districts has started. CM Adityanath’s fate, among other heavyweights to be decided in the sixth phase of polls today. Stay tuned to all the latest updates here.