Uttar Pradesh Elections Phase 6 Live Updates: Voting begins, fate of Yogi Adityanath and 675 others to be decided today

Uttar Pradesh Elections Phase 6 Live Updates: Voting for the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls began at 7 am on Thursday. 57 seats across 10 districts — Gorakhpur, Ballia, Kushinagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar and Deoria — are going to polls in the sixth phase. Fate of political heavyweights including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Congress’ Ajay Kumar Lallu and Samajwadi Party’s Swami Prasad Maurya will be decided on Thursday.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Adityanath is fighting his first Assembly polls from Gorakhpur Urban, while state Congress president Lallu is contesting from Tamkuhi Raj seat and Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit as BJP minister to join the Samajwadi Party, from Fazilnagar. The electoral fate of many incumbent ministers, among the 676 candidates in the fray, will also be decided in this phase. They include Surya Pratap Shahi trying his luck from Pathardeva seat, Satish Chandra Dwivedi from Itwa, Jai Pratap Singh from Bansi, Shree Ram Chauhan from Khajani and Jai Prakash Nishad from Rudrapur. These 57 assembly segments spread across 10 districts, of which 11 are reserved, are crucial for the BJP. In the 2017 assembly polls, it had won 46 of these seats.

A turnout of 55.76% was recorded on February 27 in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls for 61 seats spread across 12 districts. The seventh and the final phase will be held on March 7 and the results will be declared on March 10.