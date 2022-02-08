‘I’ve exposure in project management, creating a system, experience of police… I am totally familiar with Kannauj’

Asim Arun took voluntary retirement from service, stepping down as Kanpur Police Commissioner, an hour after the Model Code of Conduct was announced, and is now fighting elections as the BJP candidate from Kannauj. Appointed Kanpur police chief in March last year, the much-respected police officer who trained as a commando in the National Security Guard was earlier part of the ATS. On Tuesday, he sought funds from people to fight the election, calling it an experiment to see if it was “possible to engage in politics without leaving the path of honesty”.

When and why did you decide to join politics? And why the BJP?

I had no prior plans about joining politics… But sometimes unimaginable things happen. On January 1, I was approached by the BJP state leadership, they asked me to join because of my integrity as an officer. I gave it some serious thought, and then I decided to go back to my roots, do more than what I was doing. In the process, I have lost my service, a comfortable life and the possibility of occupying higher posts. But it is nothing compared to what I will gain.

It (the BJP) works like a leadership development programme, it handpicks people like me, and polishes us.

You have not lived in Kannauj. Why should the people here vote for you?

I am from Khairnagar, which falls in Kannauj district. My village falls in Tirwa constituency, which is next to Kannauj constituency. My parents and I have worked in the society in Khairnagar and nearby areas… I used to work on the level of one or two villages, but now, I will work for the whole constituency… If someone wants to join politics, who has exposure in project management, legislation, creating a system, has experience of ground realities because of my time as a police officer… I am totally familiar with Kannauj.

How do you see issues of the Dalit community, whom you are seeking to represent from the reserved seat?

Dalit issues are very complex, but the primary ones are respect, security and development. On all three parameters, the BJP has done everything possible. The atrocities under the SC/ST Act have reduced in the last five years. The perception is also good on the issue of security and respect. Incidents of vandalism of Ambedkarji’s statues have reduced because the law and order has improved. Talking of development, government schemes have reached the people who need them the most. There is no discrimination on caste and religion.

You keep referring to your father Shri Ram Arun, the former DGP of UP

When my father reached where he did, it was a rare and huge thing. He walked 14 km one way to school, and back… My grandfather passed away when he was 16. The whole district is proud of him… Despite my being an officer for 28 years, many always associate me with my father.

SP MLA Anil Dohare has won the Kannauj seat thrice

Politics should have people from diverse backgrounds and that is what I am telling people. Fark saaf hai (the difference is clear) between the past government and current.

Candidate details

Total Assets: ₹20.86 crore

Movable Assets: ₹45.66 lakh (self); ₹14 crore (wife)

Immovable Assets: ₹1.52 crore (self); ₹4.87 crore (wife)

Loans from financial institutions or individuals: Nil

Criminal cases: Nil

Sources of earning: VRS, pension and rent

Education: PG from University of British Columbia (Canada) in 2014-15