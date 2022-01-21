Priyanka Gandhi signals she is face of Congress in Uttar Pradesh, but is evasive on contesting

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Friday signalled she was the face of the party in Uttar Pradesh, but remained evasive on whether she would contest the polls. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav have already decided to contest the elections.

Asked who would be the face of the Congress in UP, Vadra said “aapko kisi aur ka chehra dikh raha hai Congress party ki taraf se? Tho phir…Dikh tho raha hai na sab jagah mera chehra (Do you see any other face from Congress? Then.. my face is visible everywhere.”

On whether she would contest, and from where, Vadra said “When it is decided, you will get to know. We haven’t made a decision on it yet.”

Vadra, the AICC in-charge for UP, and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were speaking to reporters after releasing the party’s ‘Youth Manifesto’, outlining its strategy for creation of jobs in UP if voted for power.

Asked whether the Congress was open to tying up with other Opposition parties after elections in the event of a hung Assembly, Vadra said, “If such circumstances arise, and in the event that they do, we would be open to considering that. I would say that if such a situation arises, then we would certainly want our agenda for the youth and for women to be fulfilled if we were going to be part of any such dispensation.”

Rahul said the document outlines the strategy for creation of jobs. “How we will give jobs to you. We are not simply saying that we will give 10 lakh jobs, 20 lakh jobs, 40 lakh jobs… We have outlined how we will give it to you. In UP, on an average, 880 people lose their jobs every day. In the last five years of BJP rule, around 16 lakh people have lost their jobs. Remember the Prime Minister had promised creation of two crore jobs every year,” he said.

Rahul said the people of UP and also India need a new vision, which he argued only the Congress could provide. “We don’t spread hatred. We unite people. We want to draw on the confidence of the youth, their strength to build a new Uttar Pradesh…”

He said only the Congress can give a new vision to India. “Smaller parties can’t do that. And the BJP’s vision is not the country’s vision,” he said.

“India requires a new vision. The vision that was proposed by the BJP in 2014 has completely failed. It is a disaster. And it is turning our demographic dividend into a demographic disaster. India requires a new vision going forward. If you look at India and if you want to propose a new vision to India, you have to start in UP. Every state is important, but UP occupies a weight that no other state does. So, we are proposing a new way of doing things… a new imagination for UP,” Rahul added.

Elaborating on the document, Vadra said the Congress, if voted to power, will give 20 lakh government jobs. She said vacant posts in government would be filled. For instance, there are 1.5 lakh vacancies for teachers in primary schools, 38,000 in secondary schools and 8,000 in higher educational institutions. They will be filled up, she said.

“Similarly, 6,000 posts of doctors are vacant. There are 1 lakh vacancies in the police department. Posts of 20,000 anganwadi workers and 27,000 helpers are lying vacant which will be filled up. 2,000 Sanskrit teachers, 32,000 physical education teachers, 4,000 Urdu teachers…all these posts will be filled,” she said.

Vadra said the Congress, if voted to power, will relax the ‘one product, one district policy’. “Wherever there are over 100 units of the same industry, we will declare them as clusters and all facilities will be given to promote the industry with specific focus on youth.”

“We will waive off fees levied for filling up forms for appearing for competitive examinations. We will make travel free for those appearing for the examinations…we will draw up a job calendar, which will have the dates of the examinations, interview, results and appointment. There will be provision for imposition of penalty for violation of the calendar. And there will be strong punishment if there is a leak in the examination paper,” Vadra said.

She said the Congress will increase the education budget, upgrade facilities in schools and universities, set up placement cells in universities and put in place a single-window scholarship portal for seamless distribution of scholarships.

“A Youth Festival will be held every year at a very large scale. An international-level cricket academy and a sports academy with headquarters in Lucknow and centres in different zones will be set up to promote local sports,” she added.