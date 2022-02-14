UP polls: BJP candidate alleges attack by SP workers in Sambhal

Hours before the second phase of voting in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP leader Harendra Kumar was allegedly attacked by workers of the Samajwadi Party when he along with his associates was returning home in Sambhal on Sunday evening.

Harendra Kumar, a first-time candidate, is contesting the UP Assembly election from the Asmoli seat in Sambhal on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket.

The police said Samajwadi Party workers attacked the 39-year-old BJP candidate and his associates when the Election Commission’s flying squad team was checking their vehicle near the Kherni police outpost. The assailants also attacked the police team when they tried to intervene, injuring three officials.

After getting information about the incident, an additional police team arrived but the assailants had fled the spot.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against five people, including Pramod Yadav, under various charges including attempt to murder, rioting and voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty, said station officer of the Kaila Devi police station, Sandeep Kumar.

Sandeep Kumar also said two people have also been arrested in the case.

Pramod Yadav is the husband of sitting MLA Pinki Singh, who has been fielded by the Samajwadi Party once again.

Complainant Rahul Kumar told the Indian Express that he along with Harendra Kumar was returning from a birthday party at around 9 pm on Sunday when the flying squad team stopped them near the Kherni police outpost. They were checking vehicles when Samajwadi Party workers led by Pramod Yadav came in their cars.

Rahul Kumar said the attackers were carrying sticks, iron rods and country-made pistols. “They attacked and also opened fire on us. They also hit my vehicle following which it got damaged. In an attempt to save ourselves, we ran inside the police outpost. The assailants also came there and attacked the police team and flying squad officials. They also broke the camera of the flying squad team,” he added.

A police officer said the flying squad team was tipped that the BJP candidate was distributing liquor to people. “They stopped the BJP candidate’s vehicle to verify the claim. No liquor was recovered from the vehicle,” added the officer.

When contacted, Samajwadi Party’s Sambhal district president Ajgar Ali said, “The BJP candidate was distributing money and liquor. Party workers went there to verify the claim. No one attacked anyone. The police have falsely booked Pramod Yadav in the case under pressure. I have informed my leadership.”