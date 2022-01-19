UP elections: Flanked by allies Apna Dal and Nishad Party, BJP says will together contest 403 seats

Unsettled by the exit of prominent OBC leaders, the BJP on Wednesday rallied its allies – Apna Dal and Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad) Party, both representing backward communities — to announce a joint fight in Uttar Pradesh and to highlight the initiatives taken by the government for the communities.

Flanked by Apna Dal leader and Union minister Anupriya Patel and Nishad Party leader Sanjay Nishad, BJP president J P Nadda said the BJP, along with these parties, would fight 403 seats together. However, the leaders did not clarify the seat distribution formula.

“In the past five years, UP has progressed by leaps and bounds in all sectors and on all social indicators. Development, social justice, and law and order were the key achievements of the BJP’s double engine government,” Nadda said. “Five years ago in Uttar Pradesh, there was exodus, hooliganism, kidnapping, and mafia with the support of the government were ruling. All this anarchy ended during the last five years in BJP rule. Today there is rule of law in Uttar Pradesh,” Nadda, who was also accompanied by Union minister and senior party leader Dharmendra Pradhan, in charge of Uttar Pradesh elections, added.

While Patel praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the steps the party governments had taken for social justice and development, Nishad claimed the Centre has taken a number of initiatives, including creating a separate ministry, for the welfare of the fishermen community.

Patel slammed the previous governments in UP, who she said claimed to be the representatives and messiahs of the backward communities, for “merely paying lip service to uplift Dalits and OBCs.” She lauded the Modi government for introducing 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in all India medical quota for students.

Nadda said his party has been holding talks with the alliance partners for the past few days in detail. On Wednesday also, leaders of Apna Dal and Nishad Party held discussions with BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP’s move to bring in the allies at the party headquarters to highlight the initiatives taken for OBCs and Dalits is being seen as an attempt to counter the narrative that it did not favour these communities despite their overwhelming support in the 2017 state elections and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Three prominent OBC leaders who were ministers in the Adityanath government and 11 MLAs representing the weaker communities left the BJP in the past few days, accusing it of working against the interests of these sections. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader OP Rajbhar, who was part of NDA in 2017 elections, also alleged that the party was an “enemy of the OBCs.”

Political observers say this has not only hurt the BJP in its OBC push, but also helped Opposition SP leader Akhilesh Yadav in his attempts to expand his party’s non-Yadav OBC base in the state.

In 2017, BJP contested 384 of the 403 seats, leaving Apnal Dal 11 and SBSP eight seats. While the BJP won 312, Apna Dal won nine and SBSP won four seats. Nishad Party, which was formed in 2016 and enjoys the support of the Nishad community, fielded 72 candidates but won only one seat — Gyanpur in Bhadohi district. In 2018, when Gorakhpur Lok Sabha berth became vacant after Adityanth left it, Sanjay Nishad’s son Praveen Kumar Nishad contested as an SP candidate and won the seat, which had with the BJP since 1989. But in 2019 election, he contested and won as a BJP candidate from Sant Kabir Nagar.