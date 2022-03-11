‘We have shown BJP seats can be reduced’: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav thanks voters

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday morning thanked voters for increasing the seats and vote share of his party in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. “We have shown that BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) seats can be reduced. This reduction of BJP will continue unabated,” Yadav tweeted.

Pitted in a head-on fight with the saffron party, the SP failed to secure a victory in UP. However, the party increased its seat tally and its vote share. In 2017, when it fought in alliance with the Congress, the SP had won 47 seats, with a vote share of 21.28%. This time, it won 111, with a vote share of 32%.

“Hearty thanks to the people of UP for increasing our seats by two and a half times and vote percentage by one and a half times,” the SP chief said.

उप्र की जनता को हमारी सीटें ढाई गुनी व मत प्रतिशत डेढ़ गुना बढ़ाने के लिए हार्दिक धन्यवाद! हमने दिखा दिया है कि भाजपा की सीटों को घटाया जा सकता है। भाजपा का ये घटाव निरंतर जारी रहेगा।आधे से ज़्यादा भ्रम और छलावा दूर हो गया है बाकी कुछ दिनों में हो जाएगा। जनहित का संघर्ष जीतेगा! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 11, 2022

Reacting to the public’s mandate, Yadav added, “More than half the confusion and delusion has been cleared, the rest will happen in a few days. The struggle for public interest will win!”

Yadav, fighting his first Assembly election, won by more than 60,000 votes from Karhal seat in Mainpuri – considered an SP bastion – getting almost double the votes of his nearest BJP rival, S P S Baghel.