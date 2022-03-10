scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP looks to break UP jinx with return of Yogi Adityanath govt

Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2022, UP Assembly Election Result 2022 Today Live Updates: While exit polls have predicted a victory for the 'double-engine' government of BJP, the state has not returned a government to power since 1985.

By: Express Web Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: March 10, 2022 7:20:38 am
Much-awaited results of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 to be announced Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks to retain its power in Uttar Pradesh, all eyes are on the results of the seven-phase Assembly elections held in the state from February 10 to March 7. The counting begins at 8 am Thursday.

While exit polls have predicted a victory for the ‘double-engine’ government of BJP, the state has not returned a government to power since 1985. The Samajwadi Party (SP) in alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal put up a fierce battle, drawing support from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Both SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and CM Yogi Adityanath are in the fray, from Karhal and Gorakhpur Urban, respectively.

Some of the constituencies to watch out for include: Rae Bareli — a Congress bastion — where sitting MLA Aditi Singh switched over from the Congress to BJP; Lucknow, the heart of UP politics; Varanasi, the Parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi; and Sirathu, where deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya is up against SP’s Pallavi Patel.

Live Blog

Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2022: Counting begins at 8 am; Exit polls predict return of Yogi-led BJP; Catch all the live updates of Assembly election results here; You can also check-out state-wise results: Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur.

07:07 (IST)10 Mar 2022
Assembly Elections 2022: When and where to watch results live

The counting will begin early morning on Thursday. People can keep a tab on the live results by logging on to the Election Commission of India websites or various news channels. The indianexpress.com will also run multiple live blogs for election results with a detailed analysis of early trends and political opinions.

For UP results

For Punjab results

For Uttarakhand results

For Manipur results 

For Goa results

06:48 (IST)10 Mar 2022
Results today, EC sends Delhi, Bihar officials to UP after SP complaints

A day before the counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission announced Wednesday evening that the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer would be deputed as special officer in Meerut, while the Bihar CEO would supervise counting in Varanasi.

The poll body also announced the suspension of three poll officials in Uttar Pradesh, amid allegations of irregularities by the Samajwadi Party. 

“Commission has also deputed two special officers – Chief Electoral Officer Delhi to Meerut and Chief Electoral Officer Bihar to Varanasi to supervise the counting arrangements,” the EC said in a statement. Read more

06:46 (IST)10 Mar 2022
Welcome to our live blog!

Good morning and welcome to our live blog on UP Election Results.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!

Voters lined up in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh (PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh elections saw high-profile exits from the ruling BJP, including OBC leaders Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan, who joined SP, accusing the Yogi Adityanath government of being unfair to these communities.

SP has joined hands with RLD, Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and the Apna Dal (K), a rival of the NDA ally Apna Dal (S).

On Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling BJP of “stealing” votes and claimed that his party workers intercepted a truck carrying EVMs in Varanasi. He also claimed that vehicles transporting ballots were intercepted in at least three districts. However, the Election Commission has said the EVMs were being brought in Varanasi for the training of polling officers scheduled on Wednesday, and insisted that the “EVMs used in polling are sealed and guarded and are being observed through 24×7 monitoring”.

On the eve of the counting of votes, EC pulled out the nodal officer for EVMs in Varanasi, a returning officer (RO) in Sonbhadra district and an additional election officer in Bareilly district from election duties.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd