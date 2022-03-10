Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP looks to break UP jinx with return of Yogi Adityanath govt

Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks to retain its power in Uttar Pradesh, all eyes are on the results of the seven-phase Assembly elections held in the state from February 10 to March 7. The counting begins at 8 am Thursday.
While exit polls have predicted a victory for the ‘double-engine’ government of BJP, the state has not returned a government to power since 1985. The Samajwadi Party (SP) in alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal put up a fierce battle, drawing support from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Both SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and CM Yogi Adityanath are in the fray, from Karhal and Gorakhpur Urban, respectively.
Some of the constituencies to watch out for include: Rae Bareli — a Congress bastion — where sitting MLA Aditi Singh switched over from the Congress to BJP; Lucknow, the heart of UP politics; Varanasi, the Parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi; and Sirathu, where deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya is up against SP’s Pallavi Patel.
The counting will begin early morning on Thursday. People can keep a tab on the live results by logging on to the Election Commission of India websites or various news channels. The indianexpress.com will also run multiple live blogs for election results with a detailed analysis of early trends and political opinions.
A day before the counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission announced Wednesday evening that the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer would be deputed as special officer in Meerut, while the Bihar CEO would supervise counting in Varanasi.
The poll body also announced the suspension of three poll officials in Uttar Pradesh, amid allegations of irregularities by the Samajwadi Party.
“Commission has also deputed two special officers – Chief Electoral Officer Delhi to Meerut and Chief Electoral Officer Bihar to Varanasi to supervise the counting arrangements,” the EC said in a statement. Read more
