Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP looks to break UP jinx with return of Yogi Adityanath govt

Voters lined up in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh (PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh elections saw high-profile exits from the ruling BJP, including OBC leaders Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan, who joined SP, accusing the Yogi Adityanath government of being unfair to these communities.

SP has joined hands with RLD, Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and the Apna Dal (K), a rival of the NDA ally Apna Dal (S).

On Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling BJP of “stealing” votes and claimed that his party workers intercepted a truck carrying EVMs in Varanasi. He also claimed that vehicles transporting ballots were intercepted in at least three districts. However, the Election Commission has said the EVMs were being brought in Varanasi for the training of polling officers scheduled on Wednesday, and insisted that the “EVMs used in polling are sealed and guarded and are being observed through 24×7 monitoring”.

On the eve of the counting of votes, EC pulled out the nodal officer for EVMs in Varanasi, a returning officer (RO) in Sonbhadra district and an additional election officer in Bareilly district from election duties.