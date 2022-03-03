UP elections: For state chief Ajay Lallu, biggest hurdle is Congress itself

Situated on the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border along a river, Tamkuhi Raj, about 370 km from Lucknow, seems to be on the edge of the development map, lagging behind, especially on roads, a major grievance for its residents.

A 35-km stretch of Gandak river is the constituency’s lifeline, but also a cause of annual floods and crop damage.

Ajay Kumar Lallu, UP Congress president and the sitting MLA, known here as “Lallu bhaiya”, claims credit for securing the river embankment. But so does the ruling BJP.

Having elected Lallu twice since 2012, locals acknowledge him as “sangharshsheel (hardworking)” “milansar (friendly)” and “jujharu (determined)” leader, who was picked by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to head the state party unit.

As part of his efforts to revive the Congress, which has been in political wilderness in UP for over three decades, Lallu has held many protests across the state over various issues in the last few years, especially during the Covid pandemic, and has also been arrested several times.

His party’s marginal status in UP politics, however, might hurt Lallu’s prospects. Locals talk of having to “pay the price for electing an Opposition party MLA”. Seeking Tamkuhi Raj’s development, these voters, from urban pockets to “doob chetra (areas prone to floods)”, feel it is time for “badlaav (change)”, and for an MLA who would be part of the new government.

“Jameeni star ke neta hain. Par unki na Kendra mein sarkar hai na state mein, aur na aane wali hai (Lallu is a grassroots leader. But his party is neither in government in the state or at the Centre, nor is there any chance it will be),” says Om Prakash Patel, a paan shop owner, pointing towards the rundown main road.

Some urban voters like Mithilesh Singh complain Lallu did more work for the NISHAD community.

Lallu campaigned in his trademark style, touching people’s feet or hugging them, and asking for their support. He reminded a woman voter how the embankments used to be in an “abysmal state”, with “illegal mining” leading to flooding every year, until he held a protest.

Lallu is also promising relief to some local people hit by alleged financial frauds by two companies.

The BJP has fielded a newcomer, Asim Kumar, belonging to ally NISHAD Party, hoping to also get votes of the NISHAD community. Many locals however are unaware of Kumar. For them, the fight is between “Lallu and Modiji-Yogiji ka candidate”.