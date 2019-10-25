Uttar Pradesh bypolls: BJP wins 7 seats, SP gets 3

The BJP on Thursday won seven out of the 11 Uttar Pradesh seats that went to bypolls on October 21 and its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) managed to win one seat. Three of the seats went to SP and the BSP drew a blank, losing the Jalalpur seat it won in the 2017 Assembly polls.

In the 2017 polls, the BJP won eight out of these 11 seats — Gangoh, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cant, Govindnagar, Manikpur, Zaidpur, Balha (SC) and Ghosi. While Pratapgarh was won by Apna Dal, the SP and the BJP won Rampur and Jalalpur, respectively, in the state polls.

SP leader and MP Azam Khan’s wife Tazeen Fatma, a Rajya Sabha MP, retained the Rampur Assembly seat vacated by Khan after he was elected to Lok Sabha. While Fatma got 79,037 votes, the BJP’s Bharat Bhushan finished second with 71,327 votes and the Congress’s Arshad Ali Khan managed only 4,182 votes.

In Saharanpur’s Gangoh seat, BJP candidate Kirat Singh won by a margin of 5,419 votes, defeating the Congress’s Nooman Masood who got 62,881 votes. The SP’s Inder Sain got 57,374 votes and finished third.

The BJP’s Rajkumar Sahyogi defeated the BSP’s Abhay Kumar by a margin of 25,937 votes at Iglas in Hathras district. The Congress’s Umesh Kumar finished third.

In Lucknow Cantonment, BJP’s Suresh Chandra Tiwari defeated SP’s Ashish Chaturvedi by a margin of 35,428 votes and Congress candidate Dilpreet Singh finished third.

The BJP’s Surendra Maithani finished the winner in Govindnagar in Kanpur district with 60,237 votes. The Congress’s Karishma Thakur and the SP’s Samrat Vikas came second and third, respectively.

In Manikpur in Chitrakoot district, the BJP’s Aanand Shukla beat the SP’s Nirbhay Singh Patel by a margin of 12,840 votes and the Congress’s Ranjana Barati Lal Pandey finished third.

BJP ally Apna Dal’s candidate Rajkumar Pal won from Pratapgarh by a margin of 29,721 votes. The SP’s Brijesh Verma and the Congress’s Neeraj Tripathi finished second and third, respectively.

At Zaidpur in Barabanki district, SP’s Gaurav Kumar emerged a winner and the BJP’s Ambrish and Congress leader P L Punia’s son Tanuj Punia finished second and third, respectively.

The SP’s Subhash Rai won from Jalalpur in Ambedkar Nagar district by a slim margin of 790 votes over the BSP’s Dr Chhaya Verma. BJP’s Rajesh Singh finished third.

In another close fight in Ghosi, the BJP’s Vijay Kumar Rajbhar won by a margin of 1,773 votes, defeating SP-backed Independent candidate Sudhakar Singh. Singh was to contest on an SP ticket, but could not do so due to an issue with his nomination papers.

In the reserved constituency of Balha in Bahraich district, the BJP’s Saroj Sonkar won by a margin of 46,487 votes. The SP’s Kiran Bharti and the BSP’s Ramesh Chandra finished second and third, respectively. The BJP now holds 309 seats in the 403-member Assembly, while the SP’s tally has gone up to 50.