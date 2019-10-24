Uttar Pradesh bypoll results 2019: BJP ahead in six of 11 seats; SP in 2; Congress, BSP in 1 each

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2019: Latest trends for bye-elections to 11 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh show the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in six seats and its ally Apna Dal ahead in one seat. The Samajwadi Party (SP) is ahead in two seats, while the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are leading in one seat each. The SP is ahead in Rampur and Zairpur, the BSP in Jalalpur and the Congress in Gangoh.

According to the Election Commission, BJP candidate Rajkumar Sahyogi is leading in Iglas by a margin of 9,942 votes against BSP’s Abhay Kumar. In Lucknow Cantt, BJP’s Suresh Chandra Tiwari is leading by a margin of 15,443 votes against SP’s Major Ashish Chaturvedi. In Govindnagar, the saffron party is ahead by a margin of 1,536 votes against Congress candidate Karishma Thakur, while in Manikpur, party’s Aanand Shukla is surging ahead by a margin of 8,850 votes against SP’s Nirbhay Singh Patel. BJP is also ahead in Ghosi and in Balha its candidate Saroj Kumar is leading by a margin of 15,411 votes against SP’s Kiran Bharti. Apna Dal’s Rajkumar Pal is ahead by 5,375-margin in Pratapgarh.

In Rampur, Azam Khan’s wife Tazeen Fatima, Samajwadi Party candidate from Rampur assembly constituency is leading by a margin of 19,333 votes against BJP’s Bharat Bhushan. SP’s Gaurav Kumar is leading by a margin of 8034 votes against BJP’s Ambrish. In Gangoh, Congress’s Nooman Masood is ahead by 9226 votes against BJP’s Kirat Singh and in Ziadpur, while the BSP candidate Chhaya Verma is leading by a margin of 4178 votes against BJP’s Rajesh Singh.

Of the 11 seats of the state where bypolls were held on Monday, eight were held by the BJP and one by its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal). Two other seats were shared by the Samajwadi Party and the BSP.

The bypolls are largely being seen as a referendum on the two-year government of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and four-year reign of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Uttar Pradesh saw a low voter turnout of 47.05 per cent in 11 assembly seats while the figure was 49.50 per cent in Bihar.

The bypolls were mostly necessitated after sitting legislators got elected to the Lok Sabha in May. The Ghosi seat fell vacant following the resignation of sitting MLA Phagu Chauhan after he was appointed as Bihar governor.

The BJP currently has 302 members in the 403-member assembly, NDA ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) has eight MLAs, the SP has 47, the BSP has 18, while the Congress has seven.