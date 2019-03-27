Uttar Pradesh: Denied ticket, BJP MP from Hardoi joins Samajwadi Party

BJP MP from Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) Anshul Verma on Wednesday joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav and senior leader Azam Khan.

Advertising

Interestingly, Verma claimed that he handed his resignation to a “chowkidaar” (watchman) at the BJP office in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at the SP office, Verma said, “How many of you can say that you are making your children ‘chowkidaar’? I was told (by the BJP) that you did not write ‘chowkidar’ on your wall. Jenab, I want to say one thing. Vikas kiya hai, vikas karenge. Chowkidar nahi, Anshul hi ban kar rahenge…(Will continue working towards development, instead of becoming a watchman, we will become radiant).”

“I gave my resignation to a chowkidar at the state office. I could not do much but gave him a day’s salary,” Verma added.

Asked if he will contest the Lok Sabha polls on an SP ticket, Verma said he has joined the party “unconditionally” and is willing to take up any role the party assigns to him.

Verma also slammed the BJP for denying him a ticket and said that it was done because “he is not an upper caste person”.