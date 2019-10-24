UP, Bihar bye-election results 2019 Live updates: Acid test for Yogi Adityanath, Nitish Kumar

UP, Bihar Assembly Bye-Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Results of bye-elections to 11 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and five in Bihar besides the Samatipur Lok Sabha seat will be declared on Thursday. The bypolls are largely being seen as a referendum on the two-year government of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and four-year reign of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Uttar Pradesh saw a low voter turnout of 47.05 per cent in 11 assembly seats while the figure was 49.50 per cent in Bihar.

In Uttar Pradesh, eight of the 11 seats were held earlier by the BJP and one by its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal). The seats of Rampur and Jalalpur (Ambedkarnagar) were held by the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, respectively. The other areas where bypolls were held are Gangoh, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Govindnagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Balha (SC) and Ghosi. The bye-elections were necessitated after some MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha and resigned as members of the state Assembly.

Meanwhile, the bye-elections to Samastipur Lok Sabha and five Assembly seats in Bihar are looking like a decidedly one-horse race for the NDA. Of particular interest is the Kishanganj Assembly seat, where the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has made it a triangular contest against BJP and Congress.

For the lone Parliamentary seat (Samastipur), NDA ally LJP has fielded Prince Raj, son of late LJP leader Ramchandra Paswan, whose death prompted the bypoll. Prince Raj will be up against senior Congress leader Ashok Ram. The JD(U) is contesting the remaining four Assembly segments: Daraunda, Belhar, Simri Bakhtiyarpur and Nathnagar.