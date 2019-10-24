Toggle Menu
UP, Bihar bye-election results 2019 Live updates: Acid test for Yogi Adityanath, Nitish Kumarhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/uttar-pradesh-bihar-bye-election-results-2019-live-updates-bjp-congress-rjd-jdu-bsp-sp-6084448/

UP, Bihar bye-election results 2019 Live updates: Acid test for Yogi Adityanath, Nitish Kumar

Uttar Pradesh (UP), Bihar Assembly Bye-Election Results 2019 Today Live Updates: The bypolls are being seen as a referendum on the two-year government of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and four-year reign of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

bihar election, bihar election result, up by election live
Results of bye-elections to 11 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and five in Bihar besides the Samatipur Lok Sabha seat will be declared today. (File)

UP, Bihar Assembly Bye-Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Results of bye-elections to 11 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and five in Bihar besides the Samatipur Lok Sabha seat will be declared on Thursday. The bypolls are largely being seen as a referendum on the two-year government of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and four-year reign of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Uttar Pradesh saw a low voter turnout of 47.05 per cent in 11 assembly seats while the figure was 49.50 per cent in Bihar.

In Uttar Pradesh, eight of the 11 seats were held earlier by the BJP and one by its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal). The seats of Rampur and Jalalpur (Ambedkarnagar) were held by the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, respectively. The other areas where bypolls were held are Gangoh, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Govindnagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Balha (SC) and Ghosi. The bye-elections were necessitated after some MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha and resigned as members of the state Assembly.

Meanwhile, the bye-elections to Samastipur Lok Sabha and five Assembly seats in Bihar are looking like a decidedly one-horse race for the NDA. Of particular interest is the Kishanganj Assembly seat, where the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has made it a triangular contest against BJP and Congress.

For the lone Parliamentary seat (Samastipur), NDA ally LJP has fielded Prince Raj, son of late LJP leader Ramchandra Paswan, whose death prompted the bypoll. Prince Raj will be up against senior Congress leader Ashok Ram. The JD(U) is contesting the remaining four Assembly segments: Daraunda, Belhar, Simri Bakhtiyarpur and Nathnagar.

Live Blog

Results of 11 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh including Rampur and five seats in Bihar including Kishanganj will be declared today. Follow UP, Bihar Assembly bye-election Results 2019 Live Updates here

For BJP, it is a matter of prestige in Uttar Pradesh

For the BJP it is a matter of prestige in Uttar Pradesh where 11 seats went to polls. While the saffron party hopes to retain the eight seats apart from registering a win in Rampur (SP seat) and Jalalpur (BSP seat), the opposition parties are expecting to repeat the success they tasted in the bypolls to Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Kairana Lok Sabha seats.

Welcome to our LIVE blog

Welcome to our LIVE blog of the UP, Bihar bye-election results 2019. Results of bye-elections to 11 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and five in Bihar besides the Samatipur Lok Sabha seat will be declared on Thursday. Follow to get all the latest updates here!

haryana assembly elections, haryana assembly elections results, haryana elections results, Haryana BJP, Haryana Congress, manohar lal khattar, haryana exit polls, haryana exit polls results

UP, Bihar Bye-Election Results 2019 Live Updates: In the Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 62 of the 80 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh.

UP, Bihar Bye-Election Results 2019 Live Updates: The Congress, in particular, hopes to show signs of revival in Uttar Pradesh after its battering in the Lok Sabha polls in which it won just one seat, party chief Sonia Gandhi’s Rae Bareli constituency. In contrast, the BJP won 62 of the 80 parliamentary seats in the state and an ally bagged two more. In Bihar, the coalition, which comprises Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP, won 39 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats.

Timeline

September 21, 2019: EC Announces poll dates | October 23, 2019: Exit polls call it for BJP

Also Read:

Saffron side up: How BJP in Maharashtra became a conglomerate of winnable candidates

BJP has money power, we have manpower, says Dushyant Chautala

Maharashtra: Blame game begins in Congress, NCP camps

In three-way Charkhi Dadri contest, Babita Phogat grapples with outsider tag

Two years after riots, both BJP and Congress don’t think Jat quota is an issue in Rohtak

For latest coverage on Haryana and Maharashtra Elections, log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you the fastest assembly election 2019 updates from each constituency in both the states.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android