Yogi has strayed from Gorakhnath’s teachings: Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Monday accused Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of “straying away” from the social harmony ideology of his guru — Guru Gorakhnath — and said that the head of Gorakhnath Math now “just talks about 80-20, Hindu-Muslim, shamshan-kabristan, and India-Pakistan”.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Singh said his family has old ties with the Nath community and whenever he visits Gorakhpur, he visits Gorakhnath Math. “But Yogi Adityanath has strayed away from the path of Gorakhnath as far as “samajik samrasta” (social harmony) is concerned and he just talks about Hindu-Muslim. Guru Gorakshanath-ji ne samajik samrasta ka ek udharan pesh kiya tha. Wo samajik samrasta ke sare mudde bhula kar, wey kewal 80-20 ki baat karte hain, har baat mei Hindu-musalman, shamshan kabaristan… chahchajan, Hindustan-Pakistan iske ilawa koi mudda nahi hai (The example of social harmony was set by Guru Gorakshanath. But all those issues have been forgotten and he [Adityanath] just talks about 80-20, Hindu-Muslim, shamshan-kabristan, chachajaan, Hindustan-Pakistan. He has no other issues to talk about),” Singh said.

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP government’s policies are not pro-woman and accused the leadership of BJP and RSS of “not respecting women”. “The policies of BJP are formed on the ideology of the RSS. Look at the statement of BJP leaders… It is not their mistake; it is their ideology. RSS wanted to frame the Constitution in accordance to Manu-Smriti and opposed BR Ambedkar, burnt our Constitution and our Tricolour,” Singh added.