Yogi has made UP poorer, says Chidambaram

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday alleged that Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s governance is a mix of authoritarianism and religious fanaticism that fans hatred among people.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, he said, “Despite the state having the “hardest working people” and having given eight PMs in the past, its people are still poor as it stands at the bottom of many social and economic indicators. The Adityanath government added 40% of the debt burden on the state exchequer in five years alone.”

Adityanath’s model of governance also includes perpetuating caste enmity, police excesses and gender violence, he claimed, adding that this has made the state and the majority of its people poorer. Urging people to vote for change, Chidambaram targeted the BJP government on the parameters of unemployment, high debt burden, enrolment ratio in colleges and universities, besides neo-natal and infant mortality rates.