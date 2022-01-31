Politics of polarisation not acceptable to BJP: Rajnath Singh

EVEN AS Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath continued to invoke Ayodhya movement to hit out at the Opposition SP, accusing it of opening fire on karsevaks in 1990, his party leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the “politics of polarisation” was not acceptable to the BJP.

Addressing people in Kasganj and Farrukhabad districts, he accused the Opposition parties —SP BSP — of “doing politics of polarisation” and “crossing the limits to get votes and support of a particular religion”.

“The politics of polarisation is not acceptable to the BJP as it believes in politics of justice and humanity instead,” Singh said. “We will not do politics on the basis of caste, community and religion.”

He urged all communities to be cautious and said politics should be done for nation building and not only to form government. “Either it is SP or BSP, they want to do politics by dividing society. That is not acceptable to us,” he said. “SP is doing the politics of polarisation. They cross all limits to get votes of one community.”

जाति, पंथ और मजहब के आधार पर हमें वोट नही चाहिए। समाजवादी पार्टी धुव्रीकरण की राजनीति कर रही है। 2017 में भाजपा सरकार बनने के बाद हम 4G की गति से उत्तर प्रदेश का विकास कर रहे हैं। यदि इस बार भी आप लोगों ने हमारी सरकार बनाई तो हम 5G की गति से देश-प्रदेश का विकास करेंगे। @BJP4UP pic.twitter.com/WyYwAeX3An — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 30, 2022

Taking a jibe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for taking ‘anna sankalp’ with a red pouch at a press conference in Ghaziabad on Saturday, Singh said, “Laal potli se kaam nahi chalega (red pouch won’t work). Not sure what was tied in that red cloth. They say that grain was tied in it. One needs to make sacrifices to win the trust of people. The people will not trust potli (pouch).”

Singh said the SP should accept the reality and answer why riots occured during their tenures only, and no one dares to do rioting with the BJP in power. Claiming that the BJP government ensured good law and order as well as development in Uttar Pradesh, he said goons used to roam freely when the SP was in power. “When law and order is good, development takes place rapidly. Today, if UP is witnessing development, then there is better law and order behind it. Now goons, mafia do not get protection, but bulldozers are run over their illegal properties.”

“And after 2017, the BJP government did development with 4G speed. If the party comes to power again, development will be done at 5G speed,” he added.

Appealing to the people to vote for BJP and Apna Dal (Sonelal) in Farrukhabad district, Singh said: “Everyone wants Goddess Lakshmi to come to their homes. Goddess Lakshmi never comes on elephant (BSP’s symbol), not on bicycle (SP’s symbol) and never comes waiving hands (Congress symbol). Whenever Laskhmi comes home, she comes only on lotus (BJP symbol).” Constituencies in Kasganj and Farrukhabad vote on February 20.