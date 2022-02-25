UP polls: PM Modi attacks dynasts in Amethi, cites own mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday again slammed the Opposition parties for maintaining “silence” over the recent court verdict in the 2008 Ahmedabad terror blasts case and not welcoming it due to “vote bank politics”.

At an election rally in Amethi in support of the candidates of the BJP and its allies, Modi said the people of Uttar Pradesh have suffered from these parties’ “vote bank politics” and “parivarwadi rajneeti (dynasty politics)”.

“When I speak about these two topics, parivarwadis get tight-lipped and their ecosystem diverts the discussion. They never reply to this because they have foul intentions – their politics of vote bank and parivarwad have done maximum damage to the country,” the PM said.

Modi said these parties first nurtured politics of appeasement, which later held them hostage. “Now leaders of these parties are compelled to do vote bank politics and so their every decision is according to that politics. They don’t hesitate in taking such decision even if that is against the interest of nation,” he charged.

“Hence they discourage armed forces and the police by insulting them because that makes their vote bank happy. With same intention, they question constitutional institutions,” he alleged.

Referring to a court judgment giving capital punishment to 38 convicts in the Ahmedabad serial blasts case, Modi said, “You all clapped and felt satisfied when I said that the court has pronounced punishment. But these parties did not show courage to welcome the judgment as they fear losing vote bank. They are lip-locked.”

The PM also hit out at “parivarwadis” in the Opposition who “spread rumours” about the Covid vaccine to malign the “image of Modi and Yogi”, adding they lost credibility in the process as their own workers did not listen to them.

Modi said when the vaccination exercise got underway, neither he nor his 100-year-old mother rushed for the dose and waited for their turn. “Both PM and his100-year-old mother follow the law and rules,” he said.

Modi said initially there was democracy in the Congress but problems started when one family “captured” it. In a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who lost the Lok Sabha election from Amethi in 2019, Modi said, “The one you chose for decades, he went to Kerala and questioned your wisdom.”