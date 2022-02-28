People have decided to send CM Yogi back: Akhilesh Yadav

Addressing a rally on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home turf in Gorakhpur, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that after voting in the five phases of the UP assembly elections, people have decided to send him back to his ‘math’.

“After voting in the first four phases, people have already voted him out. Today, the fifth phase of voting is happening. Everyone has decided to send Baba ji back to the math. When we family people go back home, we take something with us. That is why I advise Babaji to take biscuits for his Gullu (Adityanath’s pet dog),” Akhilesh said while addressing a rally in Chillupar constituency in Gorakhpur.

Taking a dig at the CM, Akhilesh said how can he run a state when he can’t use a smartphone or a laptop.

He added: “The BJP people said that people who wear ‘hawai chappal’ (rubber slippers) will fly in ‘hawai jahaaz’ (airplanes). As soon as they came to power, did they sell airplanes or not? They also sold the airports. You can find out that trains and expensive land at railway stations are also being sold. They have also sold ships. Have you ever thought why they sold everything? That is because if these things are sold, they won’t have to provide jobs.”

Slamming Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Akhilesh said, “He was going to houses for campaigning and I don’t know if he was distributing pamphlets or his spit. However, ever since people started showing him their empty red cylinders, he is now campaigning from a distance.”

He also attacked the state government over the stray cattle issue. “Our gau mata (cow) and the animal which is out Baba CM’s favourite animal is roaming around hungry. Tell me if that animal is attacking people on the road and killing them or not? What do you expect from a government which has eaten up thousands of crores in the name of gaushalas (cow shelters),” teh SP chief said.