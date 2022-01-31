Old model of polarisation will no longer work: Rakesh Tikait

“Farmers forced to sell their produce at half price and hit by lathis know who to vote for,” said farm leader and Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, stressing that the “old model” of communal polarisation would no longer work in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the election.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Saturday, Tikait also maintained that he would play no active part in the election campaign and refused to openly back any party, underlining, instead, the importance of people’s movements to keep governments in check.

“If governments are not working, people must learn to raise their voice in their language. People and farmers must keep their organisation and movement strong. Governments will come and go,” he said in Lucknow.

“I am separate from the election. After the 13-month farm agitation, I don’t need to tell farmers who to vote for. They are selling their produce at half price. Potato, sugarcane and other produce is not being bought at MSP. There are no jobs and there is rampant inflation. People are buying gas cylinders at a high price and women are being forced to bring wood from forests to cook at home. Families involved in the milk trade are also suffering. Large companies are entering the food market. People, farmers have stood in lines, gotten hit by lathis. They are smart, and they know who to vote for,” Tikait said.

He said politics over religion won’t work anymore. “It is an old model now. Once or twice, the Hindu-Muslim factor came first. But now, there are models — of development, schools, etc. The old model will definitely not work.”

Tikait, notably, had supported the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha and 2017 Vidhan Sabha elections. He defended himself, saying: “The whole country had supported the party then… This time, I will only cast my vote. I will only tell people about the movement.”

“After the movement against the farm laws, political parties have started talking about farmers, the poor, the adivasis. They talk of education now,” said Tikait.

The farm leader from Western Uttar Pradesh, one of the most visible faces of the movement, was in the state capital on Friday and Saturday to meet a government committee and discuss the “unmet” demands of the farmers over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Four farmers and a journalist had been run over by a convoy of SUVs including one owned by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni. His son Ashish, accused of driving one of the SUVs, has been arrested.

Tikait said: “I spoke to the officials on January 28, and they have said that they will fulfil their promises. The families of the deceased farmers will meet the officials, and a discussion will be held.” He reiterated the farmers’ demand for Teni’s sacking.

Tikait also spoke about the fight between the SP-RLD and BJP in Western Uttar Pradesh and said, “There should be a contest. That is necessary.”

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which was part of the farm agitation along with the BKU, has announced it will launch “Mission Uttar Pradesh” from February 3 against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Asked if he would take part in the protests, Tikait said: “When they will do it, I will take part. Am I not part of it when I say that those who sell their farm produce at half price know where to vote?”

On the promise made by Samajwadi Party to give 300 units of free electricity to farmers and the subsequent move by the BJP to half power tariffs for farmers, Tikait said, “When have they given this relief? For how long? They should have done it earlier.”

On January 6, following in the footsteps of Opposition parties’ poll promise of free electricity, the Yogi Adityanath-led state government had announced a 50 per cent reduction in the power tariffs for tubewells owned by farmers. As per government estimates, the decision, to be effective from this month, will benefit nearly 13 lakh consumers.

Tikait also weighed in on BJP leaders facing protests in western UP saying: “Why are they only going so close to the elections? They should have gone through the five years.”

Asked to pick between the governments led by Akhilesh Yadav and Yogi Adityanath, Tikait said: “They have worked fine as per their capabilities. Like I said, they will work well if the movement is strong. Now, when the government’s people go to villages, people ask them questions. You can understand who worked better based on that.”