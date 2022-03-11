Fearing return of SP’s ‘jungle raj’, Dalits & OBCs voted for BJP: Mayawati

Reacting to the Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) performance in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls where it won only 1 of the 403 seats, Mayawati said that even the Dalits voted for the BJP as they feared a return of the Samajwadi Party’s jungle raj.

“BSP’s supporters, who are primarily upper caste Hindus and from several OBC communities, had a fear in them that if the SP came back to power, the state would be thrown back to the jungle raj and goonda raj of the past. Hence, they went ahead and voted for the BJP,” the supremo said.

Mayawati also blamed the Muslims for supporting the SP, which in turn impacted BSP’s numbers. “To defeat the BJP, the Muslims trusted SP. This has cost us. We have learnt a harsh lesson from trusting them (Muslims). We will keep this experience in mind and change accordingly,” Mayawati added.

Saying that the BJP could have been defeated had the Muslims supported them, she explained: “If the votes of the Muslims and Dalits had combined, we could have repeated what the TMC did in West Bengal. If there was a three-way battle, as it was expected, BSP would have had a very different performance and the BJP could have been stopped.”

The leader also said that BJP had an “aggressive anti-Muslim” campaign, leading to a deceptive narrative. “From the feedback that I have received, the media put out manipulated surveys. It played a role in deceiving people, especially Muslims. A message was put out that the BSP is BJP’s B team, when in reality, it is just the opposite,” Mayawati added.

The leader, however, reposed faith in the party workers and said that things will improve in the coming future.

The BSP’s vote share of 12.84% is just a shade higher than its lowest ever, in 1993, of 11.12% of the votes, nine years into its formation.