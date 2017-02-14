Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: Would rather be in Opposition than support BJP, says Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (PTI Photo) BSP chief Mayawati (PTI Photo)

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday said she would rather be in the Opposition than form an alliance with the BJP to form the government in Uttar Pradesh, and accused the latter of spreading rumours of a coalition with her party. Addressing a public meeting at Shivrajpur area in Kanpur, she said that BJP worried because of the massive support and votes that BSP has got in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and that is why they are spreading these rumours through social media.

“The western UP has voted and when BJP got to know that BSP will win the highest numbers of seats there, Amit Shah held a press conference in Lucknow to boost the morale of his party workers and claimed that they will get the most number of seats,” Mayawati said. “But I saw it on TV that Shah was shocked, that’s when BJP started false rumours so that Muslims votes drift away from BSP,” she claimed.

Talking about supporting any other party in the ongoing polls, the BSP chief said that she is 100 per cent confident of forming the government on her own. “There is no question of an alliance formation even with Samajwadi Party (SP), we remember how their leaders disrespected us. Congress’ condition is already bad. Neither we’ll support anyone nor ask ask anyone to support us. We will form the government purely on absolute majority. BSP will never let the Muslims down,” Mayawati said. “Even if we fail to get an absolute majority, we will prefer to sit in the Opposition but will never ally with BJP,” she said.

As the polling for the second phase will be held on Wednesday for 67 Assembly seats, Mayawati urged the majority communities in these constituencies to not get misguided by anyone and vote for BSP.

Hitting out at SP, she said it it is a “anti-minority” party, many riots took place during their rule and no development took place with the law and order situation getting worse. “The SP’s tenure in the state has been very saddening, son (Akhilesh) disrespected his father and Mulayam Singh disrespected his brother over putra moh (love for son),” she added.

Mayawati further slammed BJP for its demonetisation move and said that it caused great problems to people. “BJP is not able to handle the law and order in Delhi, how will they handle it in UP. They did do anything for the state even after getting 74 MPs from here. What happened to their promise of Rs 15 lakh?” she said. “As soon as the BSP government comes in UP, goons will go to jail. I will not built any memorials now, the state will develop, roads will be built in villages and many welfare schemes will be brought for the farmers,” she added.

