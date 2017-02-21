Mayawati’s reply to PM Modi: ‘Negative Dalit Man’

Slamming the PM, the BSP chief said, “Perturbed at BSP’s rising popularity, the Prime Minister is indulging in cheap things and indulging in petty talk about its supreme leader and has termed BSP as ‘Behenji Sampatti Party’.” Slamming the PM, the BSP chief said, “Perturbed at BSP’s rising popularity, the Prime Minister is indulging in cheap things and indulging in petty talk about its supreme leader and has termed BSP as ‘Behenji Sampatti Party’.”

BSP CHIEF Mayawati on Monday hit back at PM Narendra Modi, saying that Narendra Damodardas Modi stood for “Negative Dalit Man”. Addressing a rally in Sultanpur, Mayawati said: “I don’t like to indulge in jumlebazi (play of words) like the Prime Minister. But today, I have to give a tit-for-tat. Narendra Modi’s full name is Narendra Damodardas Modi…N stands for negative, D stands for Dalit and M stands for man. It means that Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi is an anti-Dalit man not by character, face, intention and policy, but also by his name. It is important for people to remain vigilant about his negative thinking and deeds.”

Her retort came soon after Modi, at a rally in Orai region of Bundelkhand, said, “…bahujan toh Mayawati me simat gaya hai…it is Behenji Sampatti Party now.” He was referring to the Rs 100 crore that was deposited in BSP’s account post note ban.

“He (Modi) does not know that BSP is a movement first and then a political party..,” she said, adding that she has dedicated her life to working for the empowerment of Dalits, Muslims and other deprived sections. “It is because of this dedication that people among the weaker sections not only consider me as a leader, but a big ‘sampatti’ (asset) for the movement…who has given up her entire life for their progress,” Mayawati said.

