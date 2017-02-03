‘Goonda Raj’ prevailing in UP: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal (File Photo) Piyush Goyal (File Photo)

Against the backdrop of the murder of a businessman’s son in Meerut and a trader in Lucknow, Union minister Piyush Goyal Friday slammed the ruling Samajwadi Party on law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh and claimed that “nobody feels safe” in the state.

Asserting that law and order situation has deteriorated in the state and “goonda raj” is prevailing all over, he claimed at a press conference in Lucknow, “The situation is such that women and businessmen are the worst victims.”

Watch what else is in the news

Commenting on the SP-Congress alliance, Goyal claimed the tie-up will spell doom for the state. The Union Minister met the family members of Shrawan Sahu, who was shot dead here on Wednesday night.

In Meerut, BJP President Amit Shah called off his foot march following the murder of a businessman’s son and lashed out at the Samajwadi Party government, saying Uttar Pradesh has become India’s “crime capital” under it and vowed to make it a poll issue.

Abhishek (24) was killed last night when he was with his father Sushil Verma, who owns a gutka business, and three workers working in his godown near his house at Sharda road in Brahmpuri area of Meerut.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App