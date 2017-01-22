Waiting, watching: Why Mayawati is first off the block

(Express Photos by Pramod Adhikari) (Express Photos by Pramod Adhikari)

For those used to BSP chief Mayawati’s long, drab and stern one-sided press conferences, January 15, her birthday, marked an unusual moment. As journalists started losing interest after she had spoken for one hour, Mayawati sought patience. “You only have to listen, it’s me who has to speak,” she joked, as the room broke into laughter.

In the battle for Uttar Pradesh, where she drew a blank in the 2014 general elections, there is a new Mayawati at play. The 61-year-old is visible in large newspaper advertisements, on TV and social media, in campaigns helmed by Bollywood artists, in now-regular press conferences, and in the changed, unambiguous vote calculations forged by her party.

While the spotlight has rarely been on her in the high-decibel BJP and Samajwadi Party tussle, the BSP has again been going about its job slowly and steadily, starting work on the ground two years ago, being the first with its candidate list, changing its message on the trot as demonetisation hit, and now being the first to roll out a campaign schedule starting February 1.

The possibility of an SP-Congress alliance has upset Mayawati’s calculations of getting Muslim support, but her party is hopeful that their work over the past two years will count more.

The change set in within days of the shocking Lok Sabha results, which indicated that Dalits had deserted the BSP for the BJP. Mayawati dissolved all the BSP units and ordered their reconstitution with at least half of them youths. Younger party workers were appointed presidents in most districts, with the average age 35, as the BSP estimated that younger, educated Dalits could be veering towards Narendra Modi.

About a dozen coordinators were removed as Mayawati made party general secretary Naseemuddin Siddiqui in-charge of west UP. Dalit leaders like Ashok Siddharth and Tilak Chandra Ahirwar, working as Karnataka and Bihar in-charges, were brought back and made coordinators of central UP and Bundelkhand.

Three months later, in August 2014, at a meeting of party office-bearers, Mayawati devoted an hour to attacking the BJP and RSS. Since then, the BJP, RSS and the PM have remained the focus of her attacks, and she has held press conferences to mark one month, six months, one year and two years of the NDA government. The state’s SP government often got just a passing mention.

The BSP also restricted its attempts to appeal to the upper castes, who are seen to be in Modi’s corner, and turned its attention to Muslims. Clubbing together Dalits and Muslims, Mayawati has talked about both being targeted under Modi. She has told Muslims not to waste their vote on the divided SP, which is already fighting anger over communal riots in the Akhilesh Yadav government.

By around a year ago, the BSP had already identified most of its candidates, and released its list in the days following the announcement of election dates. Party leaders say their candidates have been active in the field for months. The BSP has committees at booth level with more than a dozen members; a few dozen booths are supervised by a sector committee; the sector committees are controlled by the Assembly segment committees; which in turn are under the supervision of district committees. Above these are the one dozen or so coordinators, keeping a watch on the 18 divisions of the state. The 18 divisions are further divided into 10 zones, with one or two zonal coordinators each. The zonal coordinators directly report to Mayawati.

File photo: Mayawati holds a meeting of Party MLAs at the state party office in Lucknow. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav. File photo: Mayawati holds a meeting of Party MLAs at the state party office in Lucknow. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav.

At least three times over the past year, cadre camps have been held at booth, sector, Assembly segment and district levels. Senior party leaders have addressed Assembly segment-level meetings as well as district-level meetings. The bhaichara meetings, aimed at wooing the dominant castes and communities in the area, have been held for all the segments. The BSP’s prospective candidates were introduced at these public meetings.

Each of the booth-level committes, BSP leaders say, have representatives from the castes and communities numerically strong in the area — in a way, effecting the party’s social engineering up to the booth level.

“There are 300 to 325 villages in one Assembly constituency. We have not only visited these villages, we have organised meetings after dividing a constituency in 12 parts. Is it possible for the BJP and SP candidates to visit all these villages in such a short time, let alone have discussions with villagers? They are dealing with rebellions over ticket distribution and we don’t have a single voice of complaint even after distributing all the tickets,” says Sultan Beig, the party MLA from Meerganj in Bareilly district.

The BSP’s campaign, repeating its 2007 slogan of ‘Sarvajan hitay sarvajan sukhay (welfare and well-being of all)’, is running on television, radio as well as social media, through at least a dozen advertisements. For the first time, the ads are specifically targeted, at young women, youth, traders and farmers, and feature five one-minute songs by Bollywood singer Kailash Kher.

The TV ads are centred on the promise of better law and order. In one of the ads, a girl talks about being scared to step out of the house. The ads end with the message ‘Ab layenge Behenji ki sarkar’. The campaign song composed by Bollywood artistes, titled ‘Singhasan pe Maya behen’, talks about children being afraid of knocks on their door.

In another first, the BSP has a dedicated social media team. As Mayawati doesn’t encourage a public face apart from her in the BSP, the social media accounts are not official but run by “party supporters”. “We have several accounts on Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp,” acknowleges a party functionary overseeing the campaign.

The theme of this campaign, with videos, images and GIFs, is ‘Behenji ko aane do (Let Behenji come)’, and highlights that in her regime, there were few incidents of communal violence. A man with a saffron tika hugs a bearded Muslim, as the message reads, ‘Sabhi dharmon ka haath, Behenji ke saath’.

It is on social media that the BSP has consistently raised demonetisation, highlighting traders’ problems and uploading videos of problems being faced by people.

Her supporters also live-stream Mayawati’s rallies and press conferences on Facebook and YouTube. The social media team created the hashtag ‘MayawatiNextUPCM’ during her rallies last year.

“Earlier only the BJP’s supporters were active on social media, so they controlled the conversation. Now BSP supporters are there too. Mobile phones are not so costly anymore… even if the newspapers don’t show real picture of the support we have, there is social media,” says BSP MLC Sunil Kumar Chittor.

To political watchers, another significant sign of Mayawati’s reinvention came on October 31, 2015, when she announced at a press conference that she would not build more parks and memorials on returning to power. Before this, she had remained unfazed at the criticism over this, projecting the memorials as a matter of Dalit pride.

In the 30 months since the Lok Sabha polls, Mayawati has made such interactions with the media a regular feature, addressing 35 press conferences and issuing as many as 200 press statements, or one every fifth day.

Express Photo by Pramod Adhikari Express Photo by Pramod Adhikari

In contrast, she has addressed only nine public gatherings, much less than Modi and just a fraction compared to BJP president Amit Shah.

BSP leaders say the press conferences and press notes are part of the campaign plan. “Whenever she holds a press conference, we send a message to our local workers. They arrange screens and supporters gather to watch,” says a party coordinator in central UP.

Earlier Mayawati would address rallies on her birthdays, but she has held press conferences the last three times. Her press notes have been published in the form of booklets and given to party workers for distribution.

Mayawati has also tried to shed the image of being aloof towards the media. Last Diwali, she met journalists informally. At one of the press conferences last year, she chatted with them later instead of leaving as soon as she was done reading out her statement. She has even entertained questions from journalists.

On January 3, in the clearest indication of her campaign strategy, Mayawati announced a candidate list with 97 Muslims, 87 Dalits, 66 Brahmins, 36 Kshatriyas, 11 Vaishyas or Kayasthas and 106 candidates from other backward classes. “We have given 97 tickets to the Muslim community,” she said, “97, that is three less than 100.” It was the first time the BSP fielded more Muslims than SCs.

Party leaders acknowledge that the BSP’s calculations have taken a hit with the SP, tiding over its rift, planning an alliance with the Congress. The Muslim vote is expected to rally around such a tie-up, denting the BSP’s Dalit-Muslim platform. In 2012, the Congress and SP together had a formidable 40.78 per cent vote share. Even during the Modi wave in 2014, they got 29.88 per cent votes, adequate to put up a good fight in an Assembly election.

There are sections in the BSP who feel the party should have formed an alliance, at a time when all parties including the BJP are inviting partners. A senior Muslim leader says that the Congress and smaller outfits like the Peace Party had made several overtures to the BSP. “It is a reality that Muslims want a secular alliance like in Bihar so that they have little confusion about voting. The Congress, Peace Party, Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM) were all willing to ally. Imam Bukhari (of Delhi’s Jama Masjid) and Mehmood Madani (Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind) were ready to endorse us, but the party leadership did not agree. Now we just have to go into the campaign and tell the community that the BSP is not just in a better position to defeat the BJP but will also provide an administration under which they would feel safe,” says the leader.

Mayawati has consistently maintained that in any alliance with the BSP, only the parnter gains and not it, as the BSP is the only party that transfers its votes to any other party. The BSP has not formed any electoral alliance since the 1996 Assembly elections, when it had contested with the Congress.

She has inducted only four MLAs from other parties, three from the Congress and one from the SP, all Muslims. And she has shown no interest in taking back some of her dozen or so MLAs who left the party in 2016 and wanted to return.

The BSP’s electoral strategy, party sources say, is centred around combining the party base vote with the votes fetched by the candidate, especially from his own caste or community. Besides that the party needs a section of floating votes to reach close to 30 per cent vote share, considered the threshold of victory. In 2007, the promise of strict law and order attracted huge support from most sections, especially Brahmins, and the party hopes the same will happen this time.

A post-poll survey by the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) showed that the BSP slightly improved its performance among Muslims and upper castes, despite the anti-incumbency, in 2012.

BSP leaders are confident that the party’s support base of Dalits — especially Jatavs, the caste to which Mayawati belongs — remains strongly behind it. Dalits form nearly 22 per cent of UP’s population, with Jatavs comprising 56 per cent of them. Mayawati and her party leaders have used the suicide of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula and the flogging of Dalit cattle skinners in Gujarat to woo the Dalits and to mobilise them against the BJP.

Arguing that the BSP never loses its core base, a party leader points out that in the last few elections, it lost deposits on the least number of seats among all parties and remained in fight in the most. In 2012, for example, the BSP won 80 seats but was second on more than 200. In 2014, while it failed to win any of the 80 Lok Sabha seats, it was runner-up on as many as 34. The SP won five seats and was second on 31.

“The BSP’s support base is not affected by anything. The Muslim community is joining the BSP in large numbers and so are other sections,” says BSP Rajya Sabha MP Munquad Ali, the party coordinator for east UP.

How the BSP’s game plan actually pans out will be evident from the first two phases of polling in west UP, on February 11 and 15. In 2012, when it lost power by a huge margin to the SP, it had won 24 seats here, equal to the SP’s tally, out of the 73 seats that go to polls on February 11. Of February 15’s 67 seats, the BSP had won 18, second only to the SP’s 34.

In 2014, the BSP had been hit worse here than the SP by the Modi wave.

On her whirlwind tour starting February 1, her close aides say, Mayawati will highlight the problems faced by Muslims during the SP rule. Countering the notion that the SP-Congress alliance poses it a threat, BSP MLC Atar Singh Rao, who is in-charge of west UP, says, “Only the weak need allies. We are not affected by their tie-up. Minority communities are aware of the respect and dignity that they received during the BSP government.”

At the same time, her partymen fear Mayawati may not have changed enough.

On June 1, 2014, as she stood in Katra Sadatganj village in Badaun district to meet the family of two cousins who were mysteriously found hanging from a tree, she had vowed that she would “give up Delhi and Lucknow, and sit on a dharna in the village if the family did not get justice”. It was just 16 days after her party was wiped out in the Lok Sabha elections. Many in the party hoped that it was an indication that Mayawati would become more accessible to workers and people after being accused of remaining aloof during five years as CM.

But that did not happen. If the young Mayawati of 1980s and 1990s was known for her fiery speeches and her visits to villages, sometimes on a bicycle, as the BSP tried to find its place in the state, there is little trace of that now. She has addressed election rallies in states like Delhi, Bihar, Maharashtra and Haryana, but her public appearances in UP have been limited. She addressed gatherings in Lucknow on B R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary in 2015 and 2016, on Kanshi Ram’s death anniversary in 2015 and 2016, and on Ambedkar’s death anniversary in 2016. Her four rallies in August and September were the only ones since the Lok Sabha polls.

Besides that visit to Badaun in 2014, she has made only one other such visit following an incident. It was to Gujarat to meet Una flogging’s Dalit victims on August 4, 2016.

If Mayawati’s loyalists claim that a well-entrenched network means she has little need for groundwork herself, her detractors allege she has lost touch with the grass-roots and depends on second-hand information from aides to make her decisions.

Even in these hectic political times, her house at Mall Avenue in Lucknow and party office across the road remain as serene as ever. Only security guards and one or two party workers are seen there. She still meets party functionaries only at the meetings she calls, usually once a month. Then too, she talks, and the workers listen. The only people who manage a two-way communication are the dozen-odd senior coordinators handling regions.

“It is not a party but one person posing as a party. There is a state office but there is no room for the state president. There is no cabin for state-level office-bearers. Till 2003, she used to remain in touch with workers. Even a sector-level worker could call on her at any time. But after the death of Kanshi Ram saheb, she remains aloof and surrounded by a coterie… 2007 was her peak,” says Padam Singh, who was her personal security officer for nearly two decades before falling out of favour. He joined the BJP last year.

Her party leaders, however, insist that Mayawati does not believe in people having to come to her, and ensures that their issues are resolved at the ground level itself. “The party functions as per an established system. We have workers and functionaries at every level working in proper coordination. Why do I have to meet her if I know her policies and have faith in them?” argues Faizan Khan, a former Aligarh Muslim University student leader who has been working as the party’s bhaichara coordinator in Lucknow.

Eventually, says former speaker and senior BSP leader Sukhdeo Rajbhar, 2017 is not the same as 2014. “The Lok Sabha elections were different. Most of the electorate was polarised in favour of the BJP. Now people are tired of the dramas in Lucknow and want to have a stable government led by the BSP, while Modi has lost his charm as he has not been able to keep his promises. The BJP has no leader in the state. Not just the CM face, the party does not have candidates to field. If they did not induct turncoats, the BJP would not be able to fight so many seats,” says Rajbhar. “That is why the BSP looks more and more attractive.”

Satish Chandra Mishra and Naseemuddin Siddiqui (second, third from left) are Mayawati’s most trusted aides Satish Chandra Mishra and Naseemuddin Siddiqui (second, third from left) are Mayawati’s most trusted aides

Team Maya

Satish Chandra Mishra

BSP General Secretary

Mishra remains a close aide of Mayawati. Elected to the Rajya Sabha for the third straight term last year, he is the only one who accompanies Mayawati in her chopper to her rallies, is the only party leader to be present at her press conferences, and is responsible for the BSP’s media management. A senior lawyer, he handles much of the party’s dealings in Parliament as well as in Delhi. After former MP Brajesh Pathak, who was close to him, left the party, he is assisted by his son-in-law Paresh Mishra.

Naseemuddin Siddiqui

MLC

One of the oldest aides of Mayawati, Siddiqui is an organisation man. He last contested an election in 1993 but lost and has been a member of the UP Legislative Council since then. He is currently in-charge of west UP, the most important region for the BSP. He has always had the largest area under his control as party coordinator. He is regarded as the party’s Muslim face. In the last BSP government, he had over a dozen departments under him as minister.

Ashok Siddharth

Rajya Sabha MP

A former government employee, Siddharth was elected as an MLC in 2009. Initially involved in party affairs in south India, he was brought to UP by Mayawati after the 2014 Lok Sabha election debacle and made coordinator for Lucknow and Kanpur divisions. He was earlier given responsibilities of Bundelkhand region and Aligarh divisions too. Last year, he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Ram Achal Rajbhar

UP BSP President

He is the party’s OBC face since the exit of Swami Prasad Maurya and is contesting from Akbarpur seat of Ambedkar Nagar district. The transport minister in the last Mayawati government, Rajbhar was one of the prominent faces of Kanshi Ram’s strategy of combining Most Backward Classes with Dalits. He first won as an MLA in 1993, and repeated his winning streak in 1996, 2002 and 2007. In 2012, he fielded his son Sanjay, who lost to the SP.

Ramveer Upadhyaya

MLA

A four-term MLA, Upadhyaya is one of the oldest Brahmin leaders of the BSP and first won as a party nominee in 1996 from Hathras. Though he does not have any responsibility in the BSP’s organisation, he remains an influential politician in west UP, guiding the party’s decisions in Agra, Aligarh and Meerut divisions.

