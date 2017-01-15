Baah MLA Raja Mahendra Aridaman Singh, his wife Rani Pakshalika Singh quit SP for BJP

FORMER SP minister Raja Mahendra Aridaman Singh, along with his wife Rani Pakshalika Singh, joined the BJP on Saturday in the presence of state BJP president Keshav Prasad Maurya. Aridaman, belonging to the royal family of Bhadawar in Baah area of Agra, is a six-time MLA from Baah.

Watch What Else is Making News



While Aridaman and Pakshalika was given tickets from Baah and Kheragarh, respectively, by the Mulayam Singh Yadav faction for the February-March Assembly polls, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had given ticket to only Aridaman from Baah.

Akhilesh had removed Aridaman him from his cabinet in October, 2015. Though Akhilesh had termed the removal as a reshuffle in the cabinet then, party insiders said Raja was shown the door as he was getting too close to the BJP.

Earlier, Aridaman had been Janata Dal and BJP MLAs before he won the 1012 Assembly polls on a SP ticket. He had been a minister during the BJP regime too in UP. Winning Baah since 1989, he had lost the poll once to BSP’s Madhusudan Sharma in the 2007 elections. Before , Aridaman, his father Raja Ripudaman Singh too had been a MLA from Baah.

The family, however, lost Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha seat when Pakshalika contested on a SP ticket and was defeated by the BJP candidate in 2014. She had also lost the Assembly poll from Kheragarh on a SP ticket in the 2012 UP polls.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App