Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Voting begins, Varanasi at the heart of UP’s final phase of polls

Voting for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections covering 54 seats, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi, started at 7 am on Monday to decide the fate of 613 candidates. Polling will continue till 6 pm in Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra districts.
Voting on these 54 seats will also mark the end of the almost month-long voting process in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh that began on February 10 after the announcement of the election in mid-January.
Of the 54 seats in this phase, 11 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two for the Scheduled Tribes. There are 2.06 crore eligible voters. The final round of polling will also be a test of the alliances carved out by both the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) with small caste-based parties.