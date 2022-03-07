scorecardresearch
Monday, March 07, 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Voting begins, Varanasi at the heart of UP’s final phase of polls

Polling on these 54 seats will also mark the end of the almost month-long voting process in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh.

By: Express Web Desk | Lucknow |
March 7, 2022 6:00:29 am
Voters stand in a queue during the first phase of assembly elections, at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Voting for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections covering 54 seats, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi, started at 7 am on Monday to decide the fate of 613 candidates. Polling will continue till 6 pm in Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra districts.

Voting on these 54 seats will also mark the end of the almost month-long voting process in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh that began on February 10 after the announcement of the election in mid-January.

Of the 54 seats in this phase, 11 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two for the Scheduled Tribes. There are 2.06 crore eligible voters. The final round of polling will also be a test of the alliances carved out by both the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) with small caste-based parties.

UP Assembly Election live updates: Final phase of UP polls today; Voting to be held for 54 seats; Fate of 613 candidates to be decided; Follow this space for live updates:

Modi, Varanasi BJP supporters attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election campaign meeting in Varanasi (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava)

Besides state Tourism Minister Neelkanth Tiwari (Varanasi South), other ministers in the fray in the last leg are Anil Rajbhar (Shivpur-Varanasi), Ravindra Jaiswal (Varanasi North), Girish Yadav (Jaunpur) and Ramashankar Singh Patel (Marihan-Mirzapur).

Dara Singh Chauhan, who had resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet and joined the SP, is contesting from Ghosi in Mau.SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar (Zahoorabad), Dhananjay Singh (Malhani-Jaunpur) as the JD(U) candidate and Abbas Ansari, the son of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, from Mau Sadar seat are contesting in this phase. The campaigning in the last phase reached its crescendo with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the BJP's poll blitzkrieg in Varanasi and its adjoining districts. Besides addressing election rallies, he also held a roadshow for the three Assembly constituencies of Cantonment, Varanasi North and Varanasi South.

Explained: The OBC vote in Uttar Pradesh

This phase also saw West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee descending on the pilgrim city to hold a joint rally with Akhilesh Yadav and his RLD ally Jayant Chaudhary. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had been camping in Varanasi for about four days and she, along with her brother Rahul Gandhi, addressed election meetings, whereas BSP supremo Mayawati also campaigned in the district and neighbouring areas.

