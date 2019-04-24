Uttar Pradesh: 60.5% turnout in 10 seats, 2 presiding officers replaced

Ten seats that went to polls in Uttar Pradesh in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday recorded a turnout of 60.52 per cent, amid allegations by the Samajwadi Party over misuse of power by the ruling party and counter allegations by the Bharatiya Janata Party over presiding officers influencing voters in favour of the SP-BSP alliance candidates.

Presiding officer of a polling booth in Bilari Vidhan Sabha region in Sambhal constituency, Mohd Zubair, was allegedly beaten up by BJP workers over “influencing the voters”.

Firoz Khan, SP district president, Sambhal, alleged that the BJP workers in the area were frustrated at the votes going to the SP-BSP alliance. “Around 10 BJP workers forcefully entered the polling booth and alleged that the presiding officer was influencing voters to vote for the SP. They beat up the officer and demanded his removal. The person who has been arrested, is a district level leader of the BJP,” Khan said.

BJP workers later held a demonstration at the Bilari police station. “They were demanding a case against the presiding officer, which could not be lodged because he is a government official,” said an officer at the station.

BJP Moradabad district chief Hari Om Sharma told The Indian Express that they demanded action against the presiding officer for “influencing voters”. “The woman (Sheela) wanted to vote for the BJP, but the presiding officer instead told her to vote for number three – which was the SP candidate,” Sharma said.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Brahm Dev Tiwari, said, “There was a woman at booth number 231 who did not know how to vote and Zubair explained the process to her. This was construed by some people as persuading her to vote for the SP, leading to tension. Zubair was later replaced by another official.”

Praveen Kumar, IG (law and order), said that one person identified as Bharat Maurya was arrested and an FIR was lodged under IPC section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and under the Representation of the People Act, 1951. “We are looking for the other accused persons,” Kumar said. Asked if Maurya belonged to any political party, Kumar said that he was there “as a voter”. An FIR was also registered against unidentified persons, he said.

“At booth number 88 in Etah, a woman pressed a button to vote for a long time which led to some tension. The presiding officer, Yogesh Kumar, was later replaced,” the additional CEO said. Tiwari also informed that repolling will be held at booth number 455 in Agra constituency due to some technical glitch.

Tiwari also said that the poll panel has taken cognisance of the complaints from the SP about EVMs not working at many places and asked the respective DMs to send reports. “We found that the EVMs were replaced at some places. This is a routine exercise and voting was not affected. The party said that 300 EVMs were not working in Rampur, which turned out to be a rumour,” Tiwari said.

SP MP Dharmendra Yadav, who is seeking re-election from Badaun, lodged a complaint against senior state minister Swami Prasad Maurya, claiming that he was campaigning in the constituency for his daughter and BJP candidate Sanghmitra Maurya.

“A team was sent to look for Maurya, but he was not found. If he is found, action will be initiated,” said Tiwari.

In Pilibhit, polling at a sensitive booth in Kukrikheda started late by about an hour due to faulty EVMs.

SP leader and former chairman of Bhargain Nagar Panchayat, Ahmed Nafis, was taken into custody in Kasganj in Etah after authorities anticipated breach of peace. He was placed in police custody till 6pm, officials said.

The Uttar Pradesh seats where polling took place Tuesday are spread over the Rohilkhand region, where the BJP had won seven out of the 10 seats in 2014. SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav (Mainpuri) and nephews Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav (Badaun) and Akshay Yadav (Firozabad) are seeking re-election.

Pitted against Akshay Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s cousin Ram Gopal Yadav, is Shivpal Yadav, another brother of the SP patriarch. Shivpal Yadav floated a new political outfit, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), after falling out with SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

Senior SP leader Azam Khan is contesting from Rampur which witnessed a new low in campaigning this time with the controversial leader making a derogatory remark against BJP candidate Jaya Prada.

Other political heavyweights in Tuesday’s test include Union Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar, who is fighting from Bareilly and BJP’s Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit.

Altogether 1.76 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase at 20,116 polling booths. Some 120 candidates are in the fray for the 10 seats.

— With PTI inputs