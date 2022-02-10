UP Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: All eyes on Western UP today as voting at 58 seats kicks off

2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly Election Phase 1 Voting Live News: Polling for the first phase of assembly elections in the state of Uttar Pradesh kicked off Thursday. As many as 623 candidates are in the fray and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase.
The polling is in progress at a total of 58 constituencies spread across 11 districts in the western belt of the state. A bulk of these seats are Jat dominated who had participated actively in the stir against the Centre’s three contentious agriculture laws in the national capital last year. The fiercely contested first round, where the ruling BJP is expected to face a stiff challenge from the resurgent alliance of Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), will test the impact of the farmers stir.
Significantly, the first phase polling will decide the fate of nine ministers in the Yogi Adityanath-led government. The ministers whose electoral fate will be decided are Suresh Rana, Atul Garg, Shrikant Sharma, Sandeep Singh, Anil Sharma, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Dinesh Khatik, Dr G S Dharmesh and Chaudhary Laxmi Narain. The voting for 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be held in seven phases, with the last round on March 7. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.
The districts where the elections are being held are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra. In the 2017 polls, the BJP had bagged 53 of these 58 seats while the SP and the Bahujan Samaj party got two seats each. One seat went to the RLD.
In this constituency that borders the national capital and includes the native village of BSP chief Mayawati, a missing word on a statue of a 9th-century icon looks set to dictate who the people vote for on Thursday, which marks the start of elections in Uttar Pradesh.
On Tuesday, the last day of campaigning, BSP candidate Manbir Singh was hoisted onto the pedestal of the same statue, at PG College here, to slogans of “Gurjar Samrat Mihir Bhoj, amar rahein” and benevolent showers of rose petals.
“We will not allow anyone to humiliate our Gurjar icon. We will ensure that this stops,” he declared. The “humiliation” he is referring to, and repeated by all non-BJP parties in Dadri seat, is that the initial plaque for Bhoj’s statue, put up by the Yogi Adityanath government in September last year, did not have the prefix ‘Gurjar’. The government later corrected that, but for the around 2 lakh Gurjar voters of the total 6 lakh in the constituency, it was too little, too late. Read more
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday released the party manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with promises ranging from a farm loan waiver to a Dalit home minister, sub-caste reservation for Most Backward Classes, a commission for Pasmanda (lower-caste) Muslims, holiday on Parushram Jayanti, five reserved seats in the Legislative Council for “farmers, craftsmen, weavers and ex-servicemen”, land rights for slum dwellers, a pension scheme for housemaids, an overhaul of the school syllabus and “restoring freedom” to the press.
Priyanka also promised that if a Congress government comes to power, cases registered against journalists would also be withdrawn, adding that it would “restore freedom” to the press. Promising to resolve the issue of stray cattle, she said compensation of Rs 3,000 per acre would be given for crops destroyed by the cattle. Keeping religious sentiments in mind, the Congress has also promised to build a “parallel road” along highways for “kanwar” and “ursa” pilgrims as well apart from promising to organize a Ganga Utsav. Read more
On the eve of the first phase of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stated that the three farm laws were introduced for the benefit of the farmers, but were “repealed in the interest of the nation”.
“I have come to win the hearts of farmers, and did so. I understand the pain of small farmers. I had said that farm laws were implemented for the benefit of farmers but were taken back in national interest,” PM Modi told news agency ANI in an interview.
Speaking on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that claimed eight lives, including those of four farmers, who were allegedly mowed down by an SUV of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, Modi said the state government is working transparently in the matter as it has given its consent for the committee and the judge that the Supreme Court wanted to rope in for investigation. Read more