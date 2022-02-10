scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 10, 2022
UP Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: All eyes on Western UP today as voting at 58 seats kicks off

UP Election 2022 Live Voting, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Phase 1 Polling Live Updates: The ruling BJP is expected to face a stiff challenge from the resurgent alliance of Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal, which will test the impact of the farmers stir.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 10, 2022 7:04:39 am
UP Assembly Election 2022 Live News, Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Polling Live Updates

2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly Election Phase 1 Voting Live News: Polling for the first phase of assembly elections in the state of Uttar Pradesh kicked off Thursday. As many as 623 candidates are in the fray and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase.

The polling is in progress at a total of 58 constituencies spread across 11 districts in the western belt of the state. A bulk of these seats are Jat dominated who had participated actively in the stir against the Centre’s three contentious agriculture laws in the national capital last year. The fiercely contested first round, where the ruling BJP is expected to face a stiff challenge from the resurgent alliance of Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), will test the impact of the farmers stir.

Significantly, the first phase polling will decide the fate of nine ministers in the Yogi Adityanath-led government. The ministers whose electoral fate will be decided are Suresh Rana, Atul Garg, Shrikant Sharma, Sandeep Singh, Anil Sharma, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Dinesh Khatik, Dr G S Dharmesh and Chaudhary Laxmi Narain. The voting for 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be held in seven phases, with the last round on March 7. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.

The districts where the elections are being held are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra. In the 2017 polls, the BJP had bagged 53 of these 58 seats while the SP and the Bahujan Samaj party got two seats each. One seat went to the RLD.

Live Blog

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 Phase 1 Voting Live: Voting begins in 58 seats of Western UP; Follow this space for latest news and updates:

06:59 (IST)10 Feb 2022
In Maya backyard, a different statue story fuels Gurjar anger

In this constituency that borders the national capital and includes the native village of BSP chief Mayawati, a missing word on a statue of a 9th-century icon looks set to dictate who the people vote for on Thursday, which marks the start of elections in Uttar Pradesh.

On Tuesday, the last day of campaigning, BSP candidate Manbir Singh was hoisted onto the pedestal of the same statue, at PG College here, to slogans of “Gurjar Samrat Mihir Bhoj, amar rahein” and benevolent showers of rose petals.

“We will not allow anyone to humiliate our Gurjar icon. We will ensure that this stops,” he declared. The “humiliation” he is referring to, and repeated by all non-BJP parties in Dadri seat, is that the initial plaque for Bhoj’s statue, put up by the Yogi Adityanath government in September last year, did not have the prefix ‘Gurjar’. The government later corrected that, but for the around 2 lakh Gurjar voters of the total 6 lakh in the constituency, it was too little, too late. Read more

06:45 (IST)10 Feb 2022
Loan waiver to Dalit home minister to Parashuram Jayanti holiday, promises galore in Congress UP manifesto

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday released the party manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with promises ranging from a farm loan waiver to a Dalit home minister, sub-caste reservation for Most Backward Classes, a commission for Pasmanda (lower-caste) Muslims, holiday on Parushram Jayanti, five reserved seats in the Legislative Council for “farmers, craftsmen, weavers and ex-servicemen”, land rights for slum dwellers, a pension scheme for housemaids, an overhaul of the school syllabus and “restoring freedom” to the press.

Priyanka also promised that if a Congress government comes to power, cases registered against journalists would also be withdrawn, adding that it would “restore freedom” to the press. Promising to resolve the issue of stray cattle, she said compensation of Rs 3,000 per acre would be given for crops destroyed by the cattle. Keeping religious sentiments in mind, the Congress has also promised to build a “parallel road” along highways for “kanwar” and “ursa” pilgrims as well apart from promising to organize a Ganga Utsav. Read more

06:38 (IST)10 Feb 2022
On eve of UP polls, PM Modi exudes confidence in BJP’s win, says farm laws repealed in nation’s interest

On the eve of the first phase of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stated that the three farm laws were introduced for the benefit of the farmers, but were “repealed in the interest of the nation”.

“I have come to win the hearts of farmers, and did so. I understand the pain of small farmers. I had said that farm laws were implemented for the benefit of farmers but were taken back in national interest,” PM Modi told news agency ANI in an interview.

Speaking on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that claimed eight lives, including those of four farmers, who were allegedly mowed down by an SUV of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, Modi said the state government is working transparently in the matter as it has given its consent for the committee and the judge that the Supreme Court wanted to rope in for investigation. Read more

Government employees collect EVM machines and election material a day before Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The canvassing for the first phase was limited to the virtual medium due to a ban on road shows and physical rallies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP campaign, pitching for a double-engine government for fast-paced development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tried to put the spotlight back on alleged "exodus" of Hindus from Kairana before 2017.

The SP-RLD alliance, on the other hand, has centred their electioneering on farmers' issues and has attacked Adityanath over poll promises.

BSP chief Mayawati, who started campaigning late, reminded people of her government's track record on law and order in the past. The Congress under the leadership of its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has generated interest as seen in door-to-door campaigns.

A 12 lakh vote bank: Why parties are talking of old pension, new pension

A scheme that keeps coming up in the Uttar Pradesh election discourse, and has found mention in the manifestos of both the Samajwadi Party and Congress, is the pension for government employees.

Akhilesh Yadav announced last month that if the SP formed the government, it would restore a pre-2005 “old pension scheme” (the SP was in power at the time, led by Mulayam Singh Yadav). Six days later, UP Chief Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra held a review with officials and issued a statement specifying how the “new pension scheme” was more beneficial. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath then attacked Akhilesh, saying the “new pension scheme” had actually got clearance in 2005 under Mulayam, and remained in cold storage.

On Wednesday, the Congress got into the game, with its manifesto promising a “mid-way” solution. Whichever scheme is finally enforced, the beneficiaries would be those retiring around 2030-35, since it would apply to those hired after 2004. However, in the short term, all parties have eyes on the 12 lakh government employees and their families.

