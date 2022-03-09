Utraula (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Utraula (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Utraula Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ram Pratap. The Utraula seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

utraula Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abdul Mannan All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 2 Post Graduate 61 Rs 2,88,13,432 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,11,52,303 ~ 1 Crore+ Ajay Kumar Chaturvedi Republican Sena 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 48,90,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Dhirendra Pratap Singh Alias Dhiru Singh INC 8 Post Graduate 57 Rs 7,52,27,914 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 6,72,367 ~ 6 Lacs+ Gyanendra Kumar Mishra IND 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 11,75,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hasib Khan SP 1 Graduate 43 Rs 7,31,12,482 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 3,73,76,098 ~ 3 Crore+ Mustaqeem Ahmad AAP 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 13,80,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Premlal IND 0 5th Pass 55 Rs 33,48,700 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Pratap BSP 0 10th Pass 26 Rs 3,60,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rampratap Verma Alias Shashikant Verma BJP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 3,59,80,551 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sahbaj Faraz Khan IND 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 92,402 ~ 92 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanchit IND 1 8th Pass 50 Rs 64,00,000 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Utraula candidate of from Ram Pratap Uttar Pradesh. Utraula Election Result 2017

utraula Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ram Pratap BJP 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 2,07,91,798 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 38,50,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ Afiroj IND 0 5th Pass 33 Rs 7,08,040 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arif Anwar Hashmi SP 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 4,89,30,422 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 47,21,792 ~ 47 Lacs+ Dharmendra Peace Party 0 Graduate 42 Rs 28,11,984 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 27,00,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ Gyan Chand Verma Yuva Vikas Party 0 Graduate 27 Rs 1,21,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Heera Lal IND 0 Illiterate 42 Rs 13,50,926 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Mohd Nizamullah Khan All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 2,34,22,584 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Nand Lal Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 8th Pass 59 Rs 4,18,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Parvez Ahmad BSP 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 5,02,96,794 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Percy Garden Das IND 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 1,01,44,730 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajeshwari Prasad IND 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 72,29,401 ~ 72 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Khilavan IND 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 6,35,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rishi Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 2,00,900 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Utraula candidate of from Aarif Anwar Hashmi Uttar Pradesh. Utraula Election Result 2012

utraula Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Aarif Anwar Hashmi SP 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 2,75,14,097 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 8,84,556 ~ 8 Lacs+ Aashique Ali INC 1 8th Pass 48 Rs 92,76,175 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Abdul Mannan PECP 4 Post Graduate 48 Rs 1,35,42,963 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Achchutanand IND 0 5th Pass 60 Rs 53,75,721 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 2,11,702 ~ 2 Lacs+ Dharmendra Kumar CPI 0 Graduate 45 Rs 4,45,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dheerendra Pratap Singh BSP 7 Post Graduate 47 Rs 3,47,43,784 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Haribhan Singh BSRD 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 86,000 ~ 86 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kiran Singh IND 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 24,12,900 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 3,15,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Manish Ojha RLM 1 Graduate 30 Rs 16,89,605 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 4,70,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Ram Surat IND 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 9,50,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Roshan Lal IND 0 Literate 53 Rs 20,26,418 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satyadeo Singh IND 0 10th Pass 69 Rs 89,82,530 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Shailendra Kumar SBSP 0 Graduate 41 Rs 18,20,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Lal BJP 0 12th Pass 70 Rs 1,76,47,705 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Narain NCP 0 Literate 52 Rs 22,86,074 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

