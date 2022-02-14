Utpal Parrikar and BJP strongman locked in a pitched, four-cornered battle in Panaji

On the steps of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church, tourists in shorts and floppy hats are posing for selfies against the backdrop of the pristine white structure. Barring a few stalls selling souvenirs, most of the shops are shuttered. Like the sussegad (siesta) hours of a typical Sunday afternoon in Panaji, its residents too appear to be quiet a day before the state Assembly polls.

Situated on the banks of the Mondovi river, Panaji is all set for a pitched poll battle. The ruling BJP has fielded its sitting MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate, a strongman from the Tiswadi taluka. Taking on him is Utpal Parrikar, the son of ex-defence minister and four-time Goa chief minister late Manohar Parrikar, who is making his debut as an Independent candidate after falling out with the BJP that preferred Monserrate, one of the ten Congress legislators who had defected to the BJP in 2019. He subsequently won the Panaji bypoll on a Congress ticket after Parrikar’s death.

In the contention is also the Congress candidate, bureaucrat-turned-politician Elvis Gomes, a former commissioner of the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP). Known for his clean image, Gomes was the AAP’s CM candidate in the 2017 polls. The AAP has fielded its Goa vice president Valmiki Naik from this seat again.

A retired Goa Medical College employee, Talgappa says, “I think the present MLA (Monserrate) has done good work. Other candidates are new, so I can’t really say anything about them,” he says, declaring he will reach the polling station on Monday morning.

Although Utpal has kept his guns trained on Monserrate, calling him a “tainted candidate with criminal antecedents”, the latter seems to be in a formidable position, riding on the ruling BJP’s backing and years of his political experience. In April 2021, a panel backed by him won 25 of 30 municipal wards in Panaji.

A five-time MLA, Monserrate had been elected twice from the UGDP and thrice from the Congress. He has also been an MLA from Taleigao and St Cruz constituencies. His son Rohit is the city mayor and his wife Jennifer, state revenue minister, is an MLA from Taleigao.

On his part, Utpal, a US-educated engineer, has sought to position himself as Parrikar’s heir, staking claim over his political legacy while projecting his “integrity”. He has been allotted a “mic” as his poll symbol. He may garner the support of his Gaud Saraswat Brahmin community, which had always backed his father who represented Panaji five times. The Christian elite that supported Parrikar may also be on Utpal’s side, feel his campaign members.

Shailendra Velingkar was the Shiv Sena candidate who withdrew from the fray in Utpal’s support. “Our workers have been a part of Utpal’s campaign and we have told all our supporters to vote for Utpal,” he said. Shailendra is the son of Subhash Velingkar, former RSS chief of Goa, who was once Parrikar’s mentor but had later fallen out with him. Shailendra said there might have been differences between his father and Parrikar but their relationship had never soured. Velingkar has also backed Utpal.

A shopkeeper on Malacca Road, N Shaikh, however, says Gomes is a front-runner in this contest. “Babush and Utpal are just media hype. The real good candidate is Elvis Gomes. People are quiet but you’ll see when they vote. The talk is about Elvis,” he said.

Gomes himself exudes confidence, saying “There is a lot of support on the ground,” with Congress leaders also claiming that he may emerge as the “dark horse” in this constituency where the party has had a traditional voter base.

The glitzy offshore casinos floating on the Mandovi, resented by many locals, has often been an “issue” at the hustings. Before his last election, Monserrate had promised to shut them down 100 days after being elected. But the casinos provide employment to hundreds of people besides generating hundreds of crores in revenue for the government. And they have survived election seasons over the last two decades.