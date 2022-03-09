Uripok (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Uripok (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Manipur has 60 Assembly seats. The Manipur Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Uripok Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by National Peoples Party candidate Yumnam Joykumar. The Uripok seat is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in the Manipur

Uripok ( Manipur ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

uripok Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Khombongmayum Suresh Singh JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 18,95,94,030 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 51,29,001 ~ 51 Lacs+ Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh BJP 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 2,23,93,109 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Nunglepam Mahananda Singh INC 1 Post Graduate 38 Rs 13,36,041 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 35,010 ~ 35 Thou+ Yumnam Joykumar Singh NPP 0 Post Graduate 68 Rs 5,05,15,430 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Uripok candidate of from Yumnam Joykumar Manipur. Uripok Election Result 2017

uripok Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Yumnam Joykumar National Peoples Party 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 2,29,67,900 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Laishram Nandakumar Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 79 Rs 1,25,92,096 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,66,740 ~ 7 Lacs+ Nameirakpam Dijamani BJP 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 1,98,13,406 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Nameirakpam Santosh LJP 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 10,08,609 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2017 Assembly polls in Manipur marked a crucial moment in the shift in power dynamics in the northeast. Once considered a Congress stronghold, the region started witnessing a saffron surge with BJP’s victory in Assam in 2016. Just a year later, though Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Manipur polls, winning 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, it failed to form a government.

BJP, which won 21 seats, came to power by stitching together an alliance with Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party and Nagaland’s Naga People’s Front, that had won four seats each.

With the poll results leading to a hung House, the scales in the battle for supremacy were delicately balanced. The final ending was not without controversy—though Congress had emerged as the single largest party, Governor Najma Heptulla called the BJP-led alliance to form the government.

The results also marked the end of the Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government. Though Singh, who had been the CM for 15 years, lost the larger battle, he won from the Thoubal seat. Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who had contested against Singh, secured only 90 votes. BJP’s N Biren Singh, who was a former minister in the Congress government, went on to take oath as the CM.

uripok Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr. Ningthoukhongjam Nando Singh BJP 0 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 53,73,523 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ N. Dwijamani Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 95,94,451 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ N. Shyamananda MSCP 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 93,34,676 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 8,57,260 ~ 8 Lacs+ Naorem Ibema Devi AITC 0 Graduate 57 Rs 61,63,834 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ P. Achou Singh NCP 0 Graduate 72 Rs 74,37,386 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 38,11,612 ~ 38 Lacs+ Santosh Nameirakpam JD(U) 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 39,35,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress had won 42 seats. Okram Ibobi Singh led the party to a resounding victory with the Congress winning 42 seats out of 60 that increased to 47 when the Manipur State Congress Party merged with the Congress.

