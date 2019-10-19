UPs Ghosi looks for new leader in Fagu Chauhan’s stronghold

In an Assembly seat which has been a stronghold of Fagu Chauhan, who vacated the seat after he was made the Governor of Bihar, the electorate of Ghosi will this time have to choose between three first-timers fielded by the ruling BJP, BSP and the Congress, and one senior who is the Samajwadi Party nominee and former MLA of the constituency.

Advertising

The seat in Mau district was won by the BJP’s Fagu Chauhan by a thin margin of 7,003 votes in 2017 by defeating BSP candidate and jailed don-turned-MLA Mukhtar Ansari’s son, Abbas Ansari. Chauhan had won the Assembly elections on the BJP tickets in 1996, 2002 and 2017. In 2007, Chauhan had also won from the seat but on a BSP ticket.

This time, the BJP has fielded first-timer Vijay Rajbhar this time. Rajbhar had been Mau Nagar Palika member for one term.

The SP has shown faith in two-time MLA Sudhakar Singh who was second runner-up in the 2017 Assembly election by garnering 59,256 (around 24 per cent) votes.

Advertising

This time, BSP president Mayawati has given ticket to first-timer Abdul Qayyum, the husband of present Nagar Panchayat Chairman Sakia Khatoon, instead of Abbas Ansari.

As per sources, Khatoon had demanded a BSP ticket in the local body polls in 2017, but was denied. She then contested as an Independent and won. After that Qayyum joined the BSP.

Ghosi resident Qayyum is a weaver by profession and started his political career with the SP of which he was the district vice-president, before joining the BSP.

Congress candidate Raj Mangal Yadav is the son of senior party leader Laxmi Shankar. The upcoming by-election, expected to be dependent on the local caste demographic and reflect the present BJP government’s work, will also be his first.

SP candidate Singh had won the Assembly elections from Natthupur seat in 1989 and Ghosi in 2012, said party’s Mau district president Dharam Prakash.

There are around 4.23 lakh registered voters in the Ghosi Vidhan Sabha constituency, of whom close to 90,000 are Muslims, followed by Scheduled Castes (70,600). Rajbhars (Other Backward Classes) have around 51,000 votes, followed by Lonia Chauhan (OBC) with 45,000 votes. There are around 56,000 Yadav voters who generally go in the favour of the SP. Their number is followed by around 16,000 Thakurs, 9,000 Bhumihars and 8,100 Brahmins.

With so many new faces in the fray, it is expected that the fight will take place between the BJP’s work and the seniority of SP’s Singh who is said to have significant command on the seat. However, given last year’s performance of the BSP, that too during a claimed BJP wave, Qayyum also cannot be ignored.