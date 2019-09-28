Punjab bypolls: Uphill task for Awla as AAP, SAD play caste card

At halfway mark in its current tenure, the bypolls to four Assembly seats may come as a referendum for the Capt Amarinder Singh government, but the going for the ruling Congress may not be easy in at least one of the seats – Jalalabad.

Advertising

The party has fielded Raminder Awla, a businessman with mills in UP and power projects in Punjab. Apart from the fact that he is a new face, what makes matters difficult for Awla is the rebellion in the local unit of the Congress – former national secretary of Indian Youth Congress Goldy Kamboj Friday filed papers as an independent candidate from Jalalabad – and the fact that he belongs to general category.

The constituency that last saw a Congress victory in 2002 has a predominantly Rai Sikh population with the SC community making up nearly 47 per cent (or approximately 96,000) of the 2.04 lakh registered voters. Another 12 per cent or 25,000 voters are from backward class Kamboj community. The two communities together form 59% of the total voters in the predominantly rural constituency where 209 of the total 239 polling booths are in rural areas.

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal played the caste card by fielding Mohinder Singh Kachura, and Dr Raj Singh, respectively. Both are from Rai Sikh community.

Advertising

Raj Singh, who had earlier joined Manpreet Badal’s People’s party of Punjab (PPP) in year 2011, had returned to the Akali Dal in 2015. This is his electoral debut.

Raj Singh, sources said, was picked by party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for the constituency that he vacated after his election to Lok Sabha from Faridkot earlier this year.

Sukhbir, incidentally, had entered the state politics after winning bypoll to Jalalabad seat in 2009. Prior to that he was MP from Faridkot. In a public statement, Sukhbir has already declared that in 2022, he will contest from Jalalabad. He had also said that though a SAD candidate would be elected to the Vidhan Sabha in the bypolls, but it will be him (Sukhbir) who will remain the “actual MLA” from Jalalabad.

While Awla is busy meeting the party workers to ensure that they walk along, it may be noted that the last time Congress won this seat was in 2002 when Hans Raj Josan defeated the then SAD candidate Sher Singh Ghubaya. Ghubaya joined the Congress ahead of this year’s Lok Sabha polls and contested from Ferozepur Lok Sabha but lost to Sukhbir Badal by over 2 lakh votes.

A look at the history of the seat reveals that the CPI had won from Jalalabad in 1967, 1972, 1977 and 1985 while Congress had won in 1969, 1980, 1992 and 2002. The Akali Dal first won the seat in 1997 by fielding Ghubaya. Though Ghubaya lost in 2002, he won again in 2007 but vacated the seat for Sukhbir Badal in 2009, who won by more than 80,000 votes and went on to become the the deputy chief minister in the government headed by his father Parkash Singh Badal. Sukhbir again won from Jalalbad in 2012 and 2017, but his victory margin reduced to just over 50,000 and 18,000, respectively. in 2017.

Though SAD president remained the MLA of Jalalabad for close to nine years, but road repair and construction work could not be completed in the constituency, rued voters. “In villages, issue of safe drinking water, drugs still persists. The SAD president never focused on his constituency,” said Ghubaya, the former MP.