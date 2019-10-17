UP: With political debutante, BSP fights to retain its hold in Jalalpur as BJP eyes victory

Of the 11 Assembly constituencies going to bypoll, Jalalpur in Ambedkar Nagar district is the second seat after Rampur from where the Opposition had won in the 2017 Assembly elections.

Jalalpur was won by BSP’s Ritesh Pandey, who vacated the seat after he won Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha seat for his party. The BSP, therefore, is trying its best to retain the seat. A senior BSP leader told The Indian Express that party chief Mayawati has given instructions to local leaders and workers to ensure the party’s win “no matter what”.

The BSP has fielded 27-year-old Chhaya Verma, an eye specialist and daughter of party’s legislative leader in the Assembly Lalji Verma, who is an MLA from Katehari in the same district.

But with the BJP fielding once again Rajesh Singh, who lost to Ritesh by around 13,000 votes in 2017, the BSP leadership is leaving no stones unturned. Along with Ritesh, his father and former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey has been also campaigning for the party. “We feel our strategy is working on the ground, and we will win the seat comfortably,” Ritesh said.

Jalalpur has around 4 lakh voters with a sizeable number of Dalits (around 80,000) followed by Brahmins, Muslims and Yadav (OBC) voters. Most Backward Caste (MBCs) are also in good numbers here.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Rajesh Singh feels he will be second-time lucky. “This is the second time I am contesting from the seat and I am confident of a victory this time,” said Singh, whose father, Sher Bahadur Singh, had won the seat five times on different parties’ ticket and once as an Independent.

In this BSP versus BJP fight, the Samajwadi Party looks like an outlier. Though the party had won the seat in 2012 Assembly polls, it came a distant third in 2017. For the bypoll, the party has fielded Subhash Rai, a teacher at a private intermediate college, who is also making his electoral debut. “We will be fighting the election on core issues like unemployment and price rise,” said Rai.

The Congress, on the other hand, has fielded old “loyal” party worker Sunil Mishra. The 43-year-old has been a Zila Panchayat member and has also been district Youth Congress chief.