Videos of unprotected EVMs in UP’s Chandauli, Ghazipur go viral, EC rejects tampering charges

The Chief Election Officer of Uttar Pradesh Tuesday iterated that all Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in the Lok Sabha elections are sealed in strong rooms under security. He added there was no possibility to change EVMs as he appealed to people not to panic, and to keep the faith.

“In all cases, polled EVMs and VVPATs were sealed properly in front of parties’ candidates and videographed. CCTV cameras installed. CAPF security was present. Candidates are allowed to look at strongrooms at a time and one representative of each candidate 24×7. Allegations baseless,” the Election Commission said, reported news agency ANI.

The two statements were released after a video emerged on social media, which purportedly showed EVMs being unloaded from a truck a day after voting in two constituencies, Chandauli and Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. The constituencies went to polls last Sunday, during the final phase of voting in the Lok Sabha elections.

Several other videos of EVMs being transported and stored in unauthorised vehicles, without security, have emerged. There are also allegations of EVM manipulation in parts of Bihar, Haryana and Punjab.

Incidentally, the controversy comes on the same day as leaders of 21 Opposition parties are expected to meet the Election Commission regarding tallying of VVPAT slips with EVM figures.

The Supreme Court has ordered the EC to tally VVPAT slips with EVM figures in five polling stations in each Assembly constituency.