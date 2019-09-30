UP: SP fields Azam Khan’s wife from Rampur

A day before the last day of the filing of nominations for the by-election to 11 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, the ruling BJP on Sunday announced the names of 10 candidates. The Samajwadi Party, too, announced the names of six more candidates, while the Congress announced one name.

Advertising

While SP has fielded party MP Azam Khan’s wife — Tazeen Fatima — from Rampur Assembly seat, the BJP has nominated local leader Bharat Bhushan Gupta, who had lost to Azam Khan from the same seat in the 2012 Assembly polls on a BSP ticket.

In Ghosi, which fell vacant following the resignation of sitting MLA Phagu Chauhan after he was appointed as the Governor of Bihar, the BJP has fielded its Mau district president Vijay Rajbhar, who will be making his Assembly poll debut. Against him, the SP has fielded former MLA Sudhakar Singh.

Another BJP leader to make Assembly poll debut will be Surendra Maithani, the party’s Kanpur district chief, who has been fielded from Govindnagar seat in Kanpur.

Advertising

The SP has also fielded several first-timers. They include youth leader and former vice-president of Allahabad University Students’ Union Nirbhay Singh Patel from Manikpur in Chitrakoot district, Subhash Rai from Jalalpur in Ambedkarnagar district and Gaurav Kumar Rawat from Zaidpur in Barabanki district. The party has fielded first-timers

The BJP is yet to announce its candidate for Pratapgarh.